The WVU Tech men and women picked up road wins at Midway Tuesday in River States Conference action.
Five Golden Bears hit double figures as the men came away with an 81-65 victory.
Freshman Thomas Hailey recorded 15 points and 14 rebounds, both career-highs, to go with two assists, two blocks and two steals.
Senior Andreas Jonsson was 5-for-7 from 3-point range and finished with a team-high 17 points. Sophomore Ashton Parker checked in with 15 points and seven boards.
Seniors Juvanté Hayes and Tamon Scruggs rounded out Tech’s top scorers with 11 points each. Hayes had eight rebounds while Scruggs pulled down five.
Sophomore Andrew Work had a solid night with seven points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
As a team, the Golden Bears are currently ranked No. 19 in the nation (NAIA) in total rebound defense (32.3) while Jonsson is No. 5 in three-pointers made per game (3.9) and Martin is No. 6 in assists per game (6.0).
The women opened the night by erasing a 52-50 deficit going into the fourth quarter for a 75-67 win.
WVU Tech dominated under the boards with 50 rebounds compared to Midway’s 30. The Golden Bears also forced 16 turnovers and grabbed seven steals.
Senior Whittney Justice led all scorers with 24 points. She was 9-for-13 from the floor, and also posted three assists and two steals.
Senior Brittney Justice (11 rebounds, 10 points) and sophomore Brianna Ball (14 rebounds, 10 points) finished with double-double for the Golden Bears.
Senior Alexandria Gray was just one board short of a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds to go with three assists.
The women (5-5) will go to Rio Grande Tuesday, Feb. 2, for a 6 p.m. tip-off. The men (7-4) will visit the Red Storm Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.