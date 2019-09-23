WVU Tech men's basketball to start Nov. 1

The beginning of the James Long era of WVU Tech men's basketball now has an official start date.
The Golden Bears will open the 2019-2020 season on Friday, Nov. 1, at the two-day Shawnee State Classic. They will play Berkeley College on the first night, then get the host Bears the following afternoon.
Tech's first home game under Long, who was hired in July to replace 17-year head coach Bob Williams, will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, against Wilberforce.
The team's first six games are away, including the St. Francis Classic, another two-day tournament, and an early but brief start to River States Conference play Nov. 5 at Carlow.
"When we got the job, we still had a couple more games to fill and it was late in the process," Long said. "So it has been a lot of work. The fortunate thing is that we will get tested early and often. College basketball is college basketball and you get tested every night. If you don't bring your 'A' game then you will be in trouble."
Indeed, the battle will start on day one.
Berkeley College, which had won four straight United States Collegiate Athletic Association national championships, defeated Tech 121-117 in double overtime last November in Beckley.
Tech will visit NCAA Division II Chowan University on Nov. 9 in a battle of West Virginia University alumni. Like Long, Hawks head coach Brett Vincent is a state native who played two seasons at WVU. He played in 40 games during his two years in Morgantown. After spending his junior season at Robert Morris, Vincent finished his career at Marshall.
As a senior with the Thundering Herd, Vincent shot a school-record 43.6 percent from 3-point range. He averaged 10.8 points per game and nailed 65 3-pointers.
Vincent graduated from South Harrison High, where he was a three-time Class AA first-team all-stater.
The Golden Bears will return their trip to Central Methodist, another DII team, on New Year's Eve. Tech defeated the Eagles 106-102 in overtime in Beckley last December.
Tech has only one Sunday home game, Jan. 5 against West Virginia Wesleyan. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
The Golden Bears are coming off the most successful season in team history. They were second in the nation in scoring (94.8 points per game), finished 30-5 and ranked third in NAIA Division II and won both the RSC regular season and tournament championships. They earned a No. 1 seed in the national tournament and defeated College of the Ozarks 90-79 in the first round for their first-ever tournament win.
Tech must replace four seniors from that team, including first-team All-American Elisha Boone and honorable mention All-American Brandon Shingles. Boone will begin play for Club Malvin Montevideo of the Uruguayan Liga Urugaya de Basquetbol.
Leading the way for the Golden Bears will be junior guard Junior Arrey, who averaged 11.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in starting all 35 games.
Tamon Scruggs, Andreas Jonsson, Dominik King and Brent Daniels are also key returning players, and local players such as Andrew Work (Oak Hill), Tanner Huffman (Nicholas County), Kobe Rozell (Meadow Bridge) and Luke Vass (Fayetteville) will be looking for minutes.
Preseason practice will officially begin next Monday.
“’I’m really excited to get started,” Long said. “The guys have done a great job. They are great, great guys. They let us push them. I’m excited to see what we can do with them. It’s an opportunity for people to step up. We’ll see who takes charge and adapts to those roles.
“I can’t wait to get to work.”
