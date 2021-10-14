WVU Tech men first in RSC preseason poll

Second-year Rio Grande men’s basketball coach Ryan Arrowood wasn’t speaking for anyone else, but he expressed what most of the other coaches in the River States Conference are thinking.
“West Virginia Tech is one of the best teams we played all year,” Arrowood said.
“We played the national champion, beat ‘em. We played the No. 1 overall seed.
Played other Final Four teams, played four Sweet Sixteen teams. West Virginia Tech was a Sweet Sixteen-level team. They don’t play Shawnee State (in the second round), I think they make it to Missouri (for the round of 16).
“They have every player back. Every single player back. They’re going to be great.”
That league-wide sentiment was confirmed Wednesday when the Golden Bears were the preseason conference pick by a vote of league coaches.
Tech finished with 173 points and received nine of 13 first-place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own teams).
The Golden Bears finished 13-7 last season and won the River States Conference tournament championship to qualify for the national tournament for the fifth straight season.
They defeated Rochester (Mich.) in the first round of bracket play before falling to eventual NAIA national champion Shawnee State 76-70 in the round of 32.
And, yes, everyone is back. That includes senior guards Tamon Scruggs and Andreas Jonsson, both of whom were named to the league’s preseason all-conference team.
Both reached the 1,000-point career scoring plateau last season and are back for a second senior season thanks to Covid-19 allowances.
Scruggs averaged 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in 14 games last season. He missed six games because of injury. Jonsson averaged 14.5 points and continued his reputation as one of the top 3-point threats in the nation.
Scruggs, speaking on the conference’s media day on Facebook, believes the team’s chemistry will be huge for the 2021-2022 season.
“We’ve got our same team back from last year,” he said. “I just think over the past year we have built that chemistry, so I think we have a group of guys that understand what each other can do.”
Even with all the experience, third-year head coach James Long still takes the cautious approach.
“It’s really tough to tell right now,” he said. “Everything is pretty easy in practice in terms of adversity and seeing how resilient you are. But we have a great group of guys who come from great winning traditions, before they came to Tech played at winning programs and knew how to win.”
Tech will start the season with consecutive home games, Oct. 29 vs. Alderson-Broaddus (6 p.m.) and Nov. 2 vs. Salem (7 p.m.). That will be followed by a rematch on the road with reigning national champion Shawnee State on Nov. 6.
The Golden Bears will open conference play Nov. 16 at Point Park.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber