WVU Tech men dominate in homecoming victory

It wasn’t pretty, unless you’re a Golden Bear fan.
The WVU Tech men’s soccer team celebrated homecoming Saturday with a dominant 10-0 win over the visitors from Midway at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
For the Golden Bears, it was evident from the start they’d face little opposition, scoring two goals in the first four minutes.
“We had a tough game on Thursday where we didn’t play as well as I would’ve liked,” WVU Tech head coach Oliver Hewitt-Fisher said. “I got into them a little bit after Thursday’s performance and we got the reaction we wanted today.”
Whatever Hewitt-Fisher said to his team after Thursday’s 4-3 win over Asbury resonated and worked.
Jesus Naves put the Golden Bears in the board in the second minute, scoring on a header in the box, assisted by Fletcher Caponecchia. It took less than two minutes before Sergio Sanchez added to that total, making it 2-0.
The scoring slowed afterwards for the Golden Bears, but when it resumed in the 24th minute, Sanchez was again involved, this time assisting on Michael Barton’s goal.
That was the first of another flurry as Naves notched his second goal just a minute later to make it 4-0.
“We came out flying early and got a good lead,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “We changed some things, but the guys that came in afterwards also kept up a high level and I was very happy with that.”
The Golden Bears scored one more goal in the half before scoring five more after the intermission to cap off the win.
The victory moves Tech to 7-0-1 (2-0 RSC), building on the Golden Bears’ scorching start. For Hewitt-Fisher, he’s seen a noticeable difference in how the team is handling close games and the situations that entail.
“We’ve just been grinding out results,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “Up until today, most of our games, we’ve won by one goal. Games last year that we would’ve been tying, we’ve been winning this year. We’ve found a little extra to come away with the wins. You’ve got to be happy with that.”
Saturday was also Hewitt-Fisher’s mother’s birthday. She passed away last year and after the team went up 3-0, they came to the sideline and gave their coach a shirt to honor her.
“That was a surprise from the boys,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “My mom passed away last year and it was her birthday today. They did that for me, which I really appreciate.”
The Golden Bears will host the University of Maine at Fort Kent on Wednesday. First kick is set for 7 p.m.
