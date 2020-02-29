WVU Tech hosts Indiana-Kokomo in RSC semifinal

The City of Summersville gets to witness a rematch, and a Top 25 battle at that.
No. 15 WVU Tech will host No. 22 Indiana-Kokomo today in a River States Conference men’s semifinal. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.
The game will be played at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center because the Golden Bears’ usual home, the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, is booked.
Tech is the East Division champion and No. 1 overall seed. The Cougars are the No. 2 seed out of the West.
Tech (23-7) defeated the Cougars 77-71 on Feb. 1, also in Summersville. Tech has won 12 consecutive games, including Wednesday’s 108-81 win over Alice Lloyd in the tournament quarterfinals.
In their regular season win over IU-Kokomo, the Golden Bears trailed by one at halftime before taking control in the second half, leading by as much as eight on three occasions.
Tech point guard Junior Arrey finished that game with 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. The Golden Bears had 21 assists on 26 field goals — a theme for Tech during its win streak.
The Cougars (25-6) advanced with a 97-63 quarterfinal win over East No. 3 Point Park.
Desean Hampton, a 6-foot-5 forward, leads IU-Kokomo with 10.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. Both numbers rank in the top 10 in NAIA Division II.
Akil McClain is the Cougars’ top scorer at 15.2 points per game.
Tech and Arrey are both fifth in the nation in assists per game — Tech at 19.0, Arrey at 5.9. Arrey also averages 16.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals.
Tamon Scruggs averages 14.1 points and 7.3 boards. Darrin Martin is at 10.9 ppg and Andreas Jonnson 10.7.
The tournament championship game will be played Tuesday, with the highest remaining seed hosting. If Tech wins today, the game will again be played in Summersville.
