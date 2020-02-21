Dustin Stough hopes to see his master plan pay off Saturday.
WVU Tech will host the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Wrestling will get started at 10 a.m. and the finals are set to begin at 3 p.m.
Stough believes the schedule the Golden Bears have faced this season will have them prepared for Saturday.
"We had a front-loaded schedule and wrestled a lot of (powers). Four out of the top five teams (in the nation) at the time," Stough said. "But it was good for us. You don't learn anything from just beating on people all the time. You learn a lot more from the losses. It lets our guys see the level we need to be at to be All-Americans and national qualifiers."
Tech took its lumps early but won four of its last five duals. The last three came consecutively, including wins over conference opponents St. Andrews (31-16) and Bluefield (32-18) to close out the regular season.
"Once we got into our conference schedule, we were really competitive and had a lot close matches," Stough said. "It was a good, strong finish. The kids didn't get discouraged. They kept working hard and knew it would pay off eventually. We got them to believe that and now we're looking good going into the tournament.
"It was good to get on a good roll like that. The guys have been working hard all year. We just needed them to trust in that training. We're in great shape. The guys know what they are doing at this point. They know what to do. It's just a matter of going out there tomorrow and doing it."
Joining Tech, Bluefield and St. Andrews will be Allen, Reinhardt and Truett-McConnell.
Reinhardt is the two-time defending AAC champion and odds-on favorite to repeat. The Eagles are ranked No. 2 in NAIA and have only two dual losses — to NCAA Division I N.C. State and Life, which is currently fourth in NAIA.
The Eagles defeated Tech 50-0 Jan. 24 in Beckley.
Logan Robertson (133), Devin Wilhelm (149) and Vincent DeVaney (197) have had strong seasons for the Golden Bears.
"They've had a few injuries they've had to fight through," Stough said. "But everything is coming together here at the end of the year. They're feeling pretty good. Nothing lingering much, bodies are feeling good and we've finally gotten a good rhythm with them. They're getting consistently good practices and matches."
The champion at each of the 10 weight classes and the runners-up at 141, 157 and 165 will receive automatic berths into the NAIA national tournament March 6-7 in Park City, Kan.
Admission to the tournament is $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.
