WVU Tech has been a good fit for Daniels

Brent Daniels' career at WVU Tech has been all about familiarity.
He started at West Virginia Wesleyan, but decided to transfer to Tech after it was announced the school would be relocating to Beckley from Montgomery. The fit was just too perfect for the 2015 Greater Beckley Christian graduate.
That familiarity took on an even more personal meaning on Feb. 24, when the Golden Bears finished their regular season at Appalachian Bible College. The senior finished with career-bests of 31 points and 28 rebounds to lead Tech in a 103-64 victory.
The 6-foot-8 forward was also 3-of-5 from 3-point range.
The former Crusader knows all about Gilmore Gymnasium, and on this night, it showed.
"We practiced there a lot, we played there a good bit at Greater Beckley, so it was definitely familiar," Daniels said. "It was the last game of our regular season so it was definitely a thing where we were looking to work on things we would take into the postseason. We worked on all of our offensive and defensive things. It kind of all came together that night. I don't really know how else to explain it. It was a night I will definitely remember, for sure. Shooter's rim. We got some good rolls.
"It was good to see a lot of familiar faces from a couple of years back that I hadn't seen in a while."
As Daniels prepares to wrap up his college career, he will do so in an atmosphere that also has become familiar.
The Golden Bears (23-8) will depart on Monday for Sioux Falls, S.D., where they will begin play Thursday in the NAIA Division II national tournament (Grace College, 2:45 p.m. Eastern). This is where each of his four seasons at Tech has taken Daniels.
"Just knowing the tradition and having the opportunity to play at West Virginia Tech and be in the national tournament four straight times has been a real blessing," he said. "I'm proud to be a part of it."
Daniels has played in 112 games as a Golden Bear and has averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. He's also been known to hit a shot or two from 3-point range, where he is a career 39.1 percent shooter (36-of-92).
The most important aspect for Daniels is the experience he has gained and is able to use to help his teammates.
"I think, first and foremost, it's just been leadership," Daniels said. "You can't teach experience, experience in life or experience in athletics, at all. Being in those situations I have played in so far into the postseason all these years, that's big-time things that you just can't learn."
That leadership has been invaluable to James Long, who is concluding his first season as Tech's head coach after replacing Bob Williams, the coach Daniels played under his first three seasons.
"Brent's been huge from the get-go. He was the first guy I was really around," Long said. "He was here when Tech was in Montgomery, so he's seen a lot. He had one way of life here with the previous foundation and it means a lot to us that he's embraced us and who we are, and embraced our culture. There is a great foundation here and we continue to build on it. Brent's done a great job with that. He's meant a lot to us.
"That first senior class you have when you take a new job is really special to you, if everything goes well and they buy in. That's what our senior class has done, especially Brent. He's been important to us. We're excited to continue to watch him grow after college and chase everything he's passionate about."
While Daniels' career with Tech began in Montgomery, it led him right back home, for which he will always be grateful. He's gotten used to seeing his family watching from Section 3 of the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center — which he still refers to respectfully as the Armory — since he was in fifth grade.
"It's been amazing, absolutely," Daniels said. "I think Beckley was a great fit. My family lives here, I'm a Greater Beckley graduate and having the opportunity for my grandparents and my family to watch me play has been awesome."
