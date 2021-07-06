WVU Tech finishes second in RSC Commissioner's Cup

The challenges of Covid-19 protocols could not stop a successful year for WVU Tech athletics.
The River States Conference released the final standings for its All-Sports Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday, and WVU Tech finished a single point behind winner Point Park. Point had a total of 66, followed by Tech and Rio Grande, both of which finished with 65.
The Golden Bears led the conference with five first-place finishes. It started in November with conference championships in men's and women's cross country, continued in March with the men's and women's basketball teams winning their conference tournaments and then in April with the men's soccer team winning the regular season title.
"We are excited to have a top two finish in the RSC Commissioner’s Cup," WVU Tech Director of Athletics Kenny Howell said. "To have five Golden Bear varsity teams claim first place in the league is a testament to the hard work of all the student-athletes, coaches and support staff on our campus.
"This was definitely a year with challenges like no other, but I would also like to personally thank everyone involved with our athletic program for all their hard work and dedication. Our student-athletes, coaches, staff and administrators are truly wonderful, and proved it again this season."
Standings for the Commissioner's Cup take into account each school's finish in the RSC championship sports that it sponsors. The 2020-2021 standings scored the top seven sports from each school. Points are awarded on a scale of 10 with 10 points for first place in a sport, nine for second and so on. For sports that have more than 10 schools participating, no points are earned for schools finishing below 10th place.
Standings are tabulated based on regular-season finish in the sports that have regular-season standings. For sports that do not have regular-season standings, the championship meet or tournament is used. Postseason finishes were used in men's and women's basketball since Covid-19 did not allow for regular-season standings as in past years.
Point Park had four first-place finishes (women's soccer, men's and women's indoor track and field and women's outdoor track and field), but was able to finish ahead of Tech and Rio Grande on the strength of a pair of second-places (men's cross country and men's outdoor track and field), as well as third-places for men's soccer, men's basketball and baseball.
Tech had no second-places, but did get third in men's indoor track and field and fourth in women's indoor track and field.
Rio was first in men's outdoor track and field and softball and second in men's soccer, men's basketball, women's basketball, men's indoor track and field and women's outdoor track and field.
Rounding out the top five were Indiana East (62) and Midway (60).
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber