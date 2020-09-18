WVU Tech cross country opens season Saturday

The cross country season — or at least what might resemble a season — will get started this weekend for WVU Tech.
Just like college athletic programs nationwide, the Golden Bears’ cross country team has been impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. There are fewer chances to compete, and the men’s team will look almost nothing like a team that at one time had high hopes of a third straight River States Conference championship.
“It’s been — it’s just different,” said head coach Jeremy Bloom, looking for the right words. “I think right away we figured out that we can’t sit around feeling sorry for ourselves. The focus, first of all, has been making sure there is still motivation. And I don’t want to say I’m surprised, but I’m pleased with how motivated these folks are. We are fit right now.”
The Golden Bears have only two regular season meets scheduled, including the annual Golden Bear Classic on Saturday on the Coach Willie Barbera Memorial Cross Country Course at Beckley-Stratton Middle School. The women will race at 3 p.m., followed by the men at 3:45 p.m.
Tech will go to Rio Grande for the Pattey Forgey Invitational the following Saturday. Rio is in the process of trying to line up “a fairly big race two weeks later,” Bloom said.
And that’s it until the RSC Championship set for Nov. 7 in Richmond, Ind. The national championship has been delayed to April 9, 2021, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Only Bluefield College and Rio Grande will join Tech at Saturday’s meet. With fall sports at all divisions of NCAA largely shut down, the NAIA is left trying to carry the flag for cross country.
The limited nature of the season has led Bloom to an unconventional decision on the men’s side.
“We are redshirting the farm and not hiding that fact,” Bloom said with a laugh. “We are approaching as many as 10 athletes on the men’s side redshirting.”
Three who will be running are senior Michael Ecker-Randolph and juniors Aiden Hearne and Gregory Panther. Ecker-Randolph was the conference’s individual champion and Runner of the Year last season.
Hearne finished 11th at last season’s conference race. Panther redshirted and Bloom expects him to be competitive this fall.
Bloom is also looking to junior Wesley Helmandollar for help. Helmandollar is a 2017 Westside graduate.
Bloom concedes not having his full team will make winning another title a challenge. The Golden Bears were picked first in the RSC preseason poll.
“I think we will still put together a competitive team out there,” he said. “We just need some people to surprise us.”
The women, however, are a different story. Bloom says senior Kaeley Boyd, a Greenbrier East graduate, sophomore Carmen Camino Falcon and junior Kara Sandusky all have the potential to be all-conference.
Nicholas County graduate Michaela O’Dell is primed for a big fall, as are Hannah Pride, a junior from East Fairmont, and freshman Stefanie Meachum.
“We’ll see what happens,” Bloom said. “Hopefully we can get to a conference championship and have a chance to win.”
