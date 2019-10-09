WVU Tech cracks NAIA Top 25

It took some convincing, but WVU Tech is finally nationally-ranked.
The Golden Bears cracked the NAIA Top 25 for the first time this season, checking in at No. 21 in the poll released Wednesday. Tech is one of six unbeaten teams in the top 25.
This is the first time Tech has been ranked since it was No. 5 in the 2017 preseason poll.
"It means a lot," interim head coach Oliver Hewitt-Fisher said. "We've been around it the last three or four weeks and finally got in. We're getting the recognition we have been working for with results we have been getting."
The Golden Bears inched up the others receiving votes category the last two weeks before kicking the door in on Wednesday.
Tech (9-0-1, 3-0 River States Conference) is coming off a solid week. It started with a 4-2 win over Maine-Fort Kent, which had been tied for first in the USCAA Division I national rankings. A 5-0 conference win over Ohio Christian last Saturday was the Golden Bears' fifth shutout of the season.
The RSC has two teams in the top 25. Rio Grande (10-2, 4-0) dropped four spots to No. 10 after a 2-1 double overtime loss to Maine-Fort Kent last Saturday.
Tech will host the RedStorm next Thursday, Oct. 17, at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Before that, the Golden Bears will travel to Brescia tonight and Cincinnati Christian on Saturday for a pair of league games.
