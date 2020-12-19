WVU Tech beats Division I Morgan State

Leading a NCAA Division I opponent at halftime for the second time this week, WVU Tech didn’t let this one get away.
Darrin Martin scored 18 points, including a pair of big free throws in the final minute, and the NAIA Golden Bears defeated Morgan State 73-67 Saturday in Baltimore.
It was Tech’s first win over a NCAA Division I team since defeating James Madison 80-78 in overtime on Dec. 6, 1980. The Dukes upset Georgetown in the first round of the NCAA Tournament that season before losing to No. 6 Notre Dame.
The Golden Bears (4-4) led Youngstown State 43-37 at the half on Monday before the Penguins took over for an 80-66 win.
Tech went ahead of Morgan State 11-9 and never looked back en route to a 32-25 lead at the break. The Golden Bears gained separation throughout the second half and led by as many as 16 twice — 57-41 at the 8:19 mark and 60-44 on a Tamon Scruggs 3-pointer with 6:40 to go.
Morgan State did make a comeback and got to within four twice in the game’s final minute, but Martin and Andreas Jonsson both converted a pair of free throws each time to help Tech complete the victory.
Second-year Tech coach James Long said doubt never crept up on his team, even after the tough second half at Youngstown State.
“You can look at that one of two ways,” Long said. “You can think about it like, ‘Oh, no. This is happening again.’ But we think about it that we learned our lesson on Monday. Morgan State did a good job trying to get back in it. Regardless, our guys got together and found a way to win.”
Martin also had a game-high 11 assists for Tech. Scruggs finished with 19 points, six rebounds and four steals. Jonsson and Juvanté Hayes scored 13 each.
Scruggs made his debut at Youngstown after missing Tech’s first six games with an injury. The senior is averaging 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals and is 9-of-16 from 3-point range.
“It’s been great to have Tamon back out there,” Long said. “He adds a different dynamic to our offense.”
Malik Miller had 19 points and seven rebounds for Morgan State (2-2), which plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Bears own a victory over Iona, which is led by embattled former Kentucky and Louisville coach Rick Pitino and has played in the last four NCAA Tournaments. Trevor Moore and Lagio Grantsaan each had 13 points.
Tech is off now for Christmas and will get back to action Jan. 5 at home versus Rio Grande to start River States Conference action.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber