WVU Tech baseball in Beckley this weekend

The WVU Tech baseball team will close out its season this weekend. For the first time in three years, Beckley fans will be able to be there.
The Golden Bears will host a three-game series against Rio Grande at Woodrow Wilson High School. They will play a nine-inning game on Friday at 6:30 p.m., then will play a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.
Senior Day recognition will be held between Saturday's games.
The Golden Bears have not played in Beckley since 2019 when they called Linda K. Epling Stadium home. A dispute between stadium owner Doug Epling and Tech coach Lawrence Nesselrodt severed that relationship.
Since then, Tech has played its home games at several venues, including Bowen Field in Bluefield and Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar.
The Golden Bears (10-34, 6-15 River States Conference) are in seventh place out of nine teams in the league. First baseman Francesco Calderon is sixth in the conference with a .368 batting average. He also has six home runs (seventh) and 27 runs batted in (14th).
