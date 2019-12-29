morgantown — West Virginia’s men’s basketball team comes out of the Christmas break on Sunday and embarks upon one of the most ambitious and challenging two-game stretches in its history.
The Mountaineers face No. 2 Ohio State, which brings an 11-1 record into the noon game at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland as opposed to WVU’s 10-1 mark. The game will be televised noon on Fox Sports 1.
Then WVU moves on to Kansas for a Saturday, Jan. 4, meeting with the No. 5 Jayhawks.
This marks just the third time since 1950 that WVU has played consecutive teams ranked in the Top 5.
The most famous, of course, came in the 2010 NCAA run to the Final Four when the Mountaineers, ranked No. 6, upset No. 5 Kentucky and Coach Bob Huggins’ old pal John Calipari, 75-66, in the Elite Eight at the Carrier Dome.
That was a Kentucky team that featured John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins, who scored 19 and 15, respectively, in the game but they were upstaged by a one-armed Joe Mazzulla, filling in for an injured Truck Bryant.
Mazzulla had not scored more than 3 points in any game that year due to a shoulder injury but he shredded the Wildcats for 17 points and 3 assists to bring them face-to-face with No. 2 Duke in Indianapolis in the Final Four.
The Blue Devils were too much as Jon Scheyer scored 23 points with six assists and Kyle Singler scored 21 points with five assists, the game marked by a serious knee injury suffered by the Mountaineer star Da’Sean Bulter as he tried to bring WVU back.
But, as strong as the memory of those two games is, the other two times WVU played consecutive No. 5 teams were equally as significant in their own ways.
In 2016, WVU nearly made history.
After stunning top ranked, No. 1 Kansas in the Coliseum behind Jaysean Paige’s 26 points, the Mountaineers went to Oklahoma to face the No. 2 Sooners.
This is what the Associated Press reported from that game:
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — West Virginia came agonizingly close to posting a historic week of basketball.
Khadeem Lattin’s tip-in with one second remaining gave No. 2 Oklahoma a 70-68 victory over the 11th-ranked Mountaineers on Saturday.
West Virginia beat No. 1 Kansas on Tuesday. The Mountaineers were trying to become first team to beat the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in consecutive games since Kansas topped North Carolina and Memphis in the 2008 Final Four.
The Mountaineers came that close to beating the No. 1 and 2 teams in consecutive games and what beat them was a tip-in and an old bugaboo — free throws.
WVU went 13 of 22 from the free throw line.
But by far the most ambitious — and most fun — challenge came way back in 1988 when West Virginia faced the No.1 team in the nation in two consecutive games.
Not only did they play No. 1 twice in row, but it was the same team — Temple.
Three weeks earlier Huggins had gone to UMass and — yes, again — beat Calipari, who then went on a rant about how players had changed over the years and didn’t seem to take the game as serious as they once did.
He closed that rant, though, but noting just heaping the highest praise upon Temple star Mark Macon, saying he was waiting for another player like Jerry West to come along, a player who did not need prodding from his coach.
“I’m waiting for one like that,” he said. “I think John Chaney at Temple has one like that this year in freshman Mark Macon.”
The Mountaineers nearly pulled off the upset at the Coliseum on February 23, losing, 62-61, despite holding the Temple star Macon to eight points on three of 13 shooting. Then, five days later, dropped a 78-69 decision to the Owls at McGonigle Hall of the Temple campus with Macon going off and scoring 27 points with five of eight 3s and seven rebounds.
What made those games as significant and fun as they were was that they matched up rival coaches Gale Catlett and John Chaney, who probably was the most picked on opponent to ever come into the Coliseum.
Once he was greeted by an entire student section holding Chaney cutout masks over their faces and was forever being taunted by those same students, much as he taunted others.
But no matter how they got on him, Chaney enjoyed it, in 1995, he rated the Coliseum and the Palestra in Philadelphia as his two favorite road venues.
“When I first went in there it was extremely noisy, especially with Daniel Boone running around with his gun,” said Chaney. “He used to come around and shoot the gun right behind your ear, right around the visitor’s bench.
“But I think later on they got good and kind and put him on the other side,” he said.
However, on Feb 23, 1991, he didn’t find it very hospitable as he was ejected from the game before halftime, losing 91-66 to the Mountaineers before more than 12,000 delirious fans.
And three years later he got into a shouting match with Catlett, which would have been one of his most bombastic moments except that later that year he got himself suspended after threatening Calipari in a profanity-laced tirade.
“I’ll kill your {expletive} ass. You remember that,” Chaney shouted after the Minutemen’s 56-55 victory over Temple in Amherst, Mass., according to the Washington Post. “I’ll kick your ass. Kick your ass.”
That came when he walked in on Calipari’s post-game press conference ad it took three UMass players to intervene before it became physical.
So, we’ll see what awaits WVU this week.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel