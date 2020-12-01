morgantown — West Virginia’s game at Iowa State will kick off at 3:30 p.m., the Big 12 Conference announced Monday.
The game will be televised on ESPN.
The Mountaineers will then play their final regular season game Saturday, Dec. 12, against Oklahoma at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game was originally set to be played last weekend but had to be postponed due to Covid-19 issues. A time has not been announced for that game.
It will be Senior Day for the Mountaineers. Tickets are available online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.
With the 25 percent capacity limit at Milan Puskar Stadium, seats available in the socially distanced, reduced capacity manifest are displayed on the “Pick Your Own Seat” map on WVUGAME.com in seat blocks ranging from one to six seats.
Tickets are priced by seat locations in each zone (Blue/Red Zone, Orange/Gold Zone, or Green Zone) and will be reflected on the WVUGAME.com seat map.