WVU has pair of games rescheduled

A pair of West Virginia men's basketball games have been rescheduled by the Big 12.
The West Virginia at Baylor game, which was postponed last Tuesday, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m. Eastern in Waco, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN2.
West Virginia’s game at TCU, originally scheduled for Feb. 22, will move to Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. Eastern in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN2.
Further schedule adjustments will be announced when available. The Mountaineers, who dropped one spot to No. 14 in The Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, had to postpone last Saturday's game against TCU and tonight's game against Oklahoma State. Both games were to be played in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers (9-4, 2-3 Big 12) are scheduled to visit Kansas State Saturday. The game will tip off at either 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ESPN2.