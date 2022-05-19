Like his basketball counterpart at West Virginia University, Bob Huggins, football coach Neal Brown is a staunch adversary of the college football “transfer portal.”
Brown spoke on that and other football related topics at the annual Mountaineer Athletic Club spring coaches caravan at The Resort at Glade Springs Thursday evening.
Huggins and new women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit were unable to attend the event.
Brown, who has lost players to the transfer portal and recently gained some, including intriguing former USC and Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels, said he felt like the portal was here to stay.
And it is having an adverse effect on high school recruiting.
“The more college programs use the transfer portal to take up scholarship numbers, the less opportunity there is for high school (players),” Brown said. “I think that is bad for the game of football. I really do. I think that’s bad for the game of football.
“We’ve got to figure out at WVU what’s the best way to use it. We feel that we’re a developmental program, we’ve made our name of taking guys from the high school ranks and through our strength and conditioning, nutrition and coaching, really developing those guys while they’re on campus. And I think that is still the formula for us, but we have got to be able to use the portal and bring in guys.
“The portal is a place where you are going to gain guys and you’re going to lose guys and we have had our share in the last two years. But we are going to keep using it. We have to do a better job retaining our guys.”
One guy the Mountaineers got from the portal is Daniels, a former schoolboy All-American who played for new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell at USC.
“I think we just need to be patient; patience is going to be critical,” Brown said. ‘He didn’t go through spring practice; he didn’t go through football activities since early January when (his last school Georgia) played the national championship game. But he is a guy with a lot of talent. He won the (quarterback) job at USC twice. He won the job at Georgia twice. He’s a very intelligent football player. We’re happy to have him here.”
Having Harrell, who coached Daniels at USC, will be a plus, but more so for the entire offense.
“Graham is an experienced play caller, he was a great college quarterback – I think he is fourth all-time in college passing (15,793 at Texas Tech between 2005-2008),” Brown said. “The thing that really sticks out about him is he is really positive. He’s humble, but hungry even though he has had a lot of success. Our guys have enjoyed him here and I think we will have success in the fall.”
Brown said recruiting high schools, especially in state, is still a priority. It is a numbers game at home, he said.
“The challenge is the population,” Brown said, echoing the sentiment of former coaches, like Don Nehlen. “I think high school football here is really strong, I think the coaches are dedicated and the coaching is at a high level. We just don’t have a lot of people and we don’t have a lot of guys playing.”
Nehlen once famously said, “When I fly over state all I see are mountains and trees. I hardly ever see houses. Lots of mountains and trees – and none of them carry footballs.”
“What we’ve got to do is focus on those guys who are capable of playing Power 5 football, capable of playing in the Big 12 Conference and we’ve got to make sure we identify them early, make them a priority and get them to our campus,” Brown said.
One of those already there is Bluefield’s Sean Martin, a defensive lineman.
“Sean Martin is a great kid, comes from a great family and we’re proud to have him,” Brown said. “I think he’s got star potential. He is just starting to scratch the surface of what he can be. He’s a guy that is strong, he’s big, he’s powerful and I think he is going to have a solid year. I think he is going to be a great player for us at WVU.”
Brown is excited about the season but says the schedule will be a daunting one. It includes games against two Power 5 nonconference teams on the road – rivals Pitt and Virginia Tech – and both on a Thursday night.
“We play a difficult schedule,” Brown said. “We play nine (Big 12) league games, we play two Power 5 out of conference, which is not what most teams do. In fact, we have to go on the road and play two nonconference teams at their home stadium, which is difficult. It’s not my preference but that’s what it is, and our guys will be ready to play.”
The Mountaineers open at Pitt Sept. 1.