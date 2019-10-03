WVU focusing on first downs, not endorsements

morgantown — Some day, maybe not as far into the future as you may think, you will turn on your television set and see Dante Stills breaking through to sack an opposing quarterback.
The scene will then switch to a clip of his brother, Darius, breaking through to nail a ball carrier four or five yards behind the line of scrimmage.
At that point, the screen will go black and when it returns, you will see Dante and Darius dressed in pirate outfits, holding a box of cereal in their hands.
“Hi, Mountaineer fans, we’re the Stills brothers and we like to crunch quarterbacks and running backs, but come breakfast we eat Capt’n Crunch.”
Absurd. Not any longer, now that California has passed — and Gov, Gavin Newsome has signed — Senate Bill 216 which prohibits the NCAA from barring a university from competition if its athletes are compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
Other states already are looking at following California, which could lead to you purchasing that favorite player’s jersey with his name on the back and him getting a cut of the profits, of him appearing at autograph sessions where he sells his autograph and, perhaps, far more likely, all NCAA players getting a share of a renewal of the NCAA Football or Basketball video game.
This has been a long time coming as the most abused athletes in sports — at least financially — continue to move toward getting a bigger slice of the multibillion dollar pie that is college athletics.
Everyone, it seems, has something to say about this.
Everyone, that is, except West Virginia’s football coach Neal Brown, who apparently likes his hot potatoes wrapped in aluminum foil with butter and sour cream.
“I can sit up here and give you and bunch of mumbo jumbo but, bottom line, I don’t really have an opinion on it. My deal is tell me the rules and I’ll abide by them,” Brown said. “I’m not into making legislation. That’s boring, I get it. Honestly, I’m trying to figure out how to get first downs. I haven’t thought about what the California legislature has done.”
Maybe he hasn’t thought about it but his players have and they are split.
Surprisingly, all of them aren’t sitting there with their hands out looking to get their fair share, and that includes the aforementioned Darius Stills.
“It doesn’t affect me at all,” he said. “I’m not too worried about making money. It would be nice, but then again I’m not mentally ready to make a lot of money. I get a scholarship check and I think I’m rich.”
But what if we're to think back a couple of years, when a high school athlete was recruited. Would he not be lured to a state such as California that offered such an opportunity?
“Nah, I like home. This is my home. I wouldn’t go anywhere else,” Darius Stills said. “Even if they said they’d give me a lot of money, there’s nothing out there in California for me.”
Colton McKivitz, the star left tackle, showed little interest in such a law.
“I have no thoughts on that,” he said.
But again, what if he were a recruit? Would that tempt him to have left West Virginia?
“They obviously wouldn’t be calling me. They aren’t going to dial down in my area of the woods. It’s something that’s probably going to change college football, but I won’t be here so I won’t have anything to do with it,” he said.
As usual, the most thoughtful analysis of the situation came from senior defensive end Reese Donahue, who also wasn’t in favor of the law.
“A lot of people might hate me for this, but I’m kind of in the minority of student-athletes,” Donahue said. “Obviously we’re in college, we’re not trying to make a bunch of money. I don’t think we should be paid millions of dollars, hundreds of thousands of dollars like pro athletes do. That’s what the NFL is for. That’s why they are what they are.”
That may not fully grasp the reason behind a law aimed at spreading the wealth to more fully include those who really produce it, but Donahue believes it changes what the college game really is.
“I think if you start paying college athletes or letting them have their endorsement deals, I don’t think it’s good the way California wants it to have,” Donahue said. “And that’s coming from a player. A lot of players disagree because they want money. But it changes the game.”
The way Donahue sees it, the star quarterback will get all the deals and the offensive or defensive linemen very few. That’s just the way it is.
He sees it disrupting team unity.
“You also have to look at if you sell thousands and thousands of jerseys of your star quarterback, whoever that might be. The four guys on the defensive line, they might sell 200 jerseys,” Donahue said. “Now you’ve created separation within the program. And now it becomes an individual sport, not a team sport … if you start individualizing the sport, you lose that team aspect. It becomes like an Antonio Brown situation.”
Donahue could see some of the money going to raise the players' take, but not to the point that it would have any great affect on their life or on the team. This, he said, could be done through pooling all the jersey sales and sharing equally.
“I do think we should get paid more than we do, because we get about $1,000 a month. A little more or a little less depending on who you are,” he said. “By the time you pay for food and rent, it’s almost gone. I do think our stipend money or our scholarship money should be increased a little bit to make it easier on us.”
And, he says he’d be willing to do endorsements without pay.
“Maybe a car dealership asks me to be the face of their program. And I would love to be the face of their program even if I don’t get the benefits,” he said. “That would be great marketing for me when I’m out of college. I wouldn’t necessarily want to profit from it, but it would be nice to be promoted as a person.”
Now there’s a novel thought — a college football player looked at as a person.
