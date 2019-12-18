WVU faces a daunting schedule

morgantown — Holidays are always a good time — unless you are a basketball team with a 9-1 record and sitting on the verge of getting national attention, as newly-minted No. 25 West Virginia is.
Then the holidays kind of screw with your schedule, and coaches and athletes are nothing if not creatures of habit.
And this holiday season is a challenging one for a team that has won its last two games but is now looking at playing just four games in three weeks while going almost a full month without a home game.
The next game is a strange one, going to Youngstown, Ohio, Derek Culver’s hometown, to play former WVU assistant and Fairmont State head coach Jerrod Calhoun and his Penguins.
The Mountaineers then wait eight days before playing No. 5 Ohio State in Cleveland and then start the New Year with a grueling Big 12 road swing with games at No. 1 Kansas on Jan. 4 and then at Oklahoma State on Jan. 6.
Coach Bob Huggins admits it’s not ideal scheduling.
“I am a little concerned about playing Youngstown on Saturday,” he said. “Then, we take leave for Christmas break and then come back and play Ohio State.”
Huggins is asking his players to run a lot this week.
“The last thing you want to do is go into the Ohio State game out of shape, which could very easily happen if we don’t run quite a bit,” he said. “You’d like to really give them a couple days off. We are going to give them a day off, obviously — I’d like to have a little more time off — but we are going to have to get in there and run and do a lot of transition stuff to stay in shape. (We might) scrimmage, maybe a little bit.”
The Ohio State game is a crucial one for a team with as high of aspirations as the Mountaineers have, a chance to jump up in the rankings and begin getting respect for a March run.
They will be underdogs, but the players are not concerned about that, just as they are trying to pay no heed to being big favorites against Youngstown.
“We have to stay locked in. Anybody can be beat,” Culver said. “Who cares what anybody’s record is or what number (ranking) they have in front of their university? No. 1 in the country, second or last...you still have to play.
“We just have lock in and do the things we’re good at. We don’t have to worry about what they’re doing because their strengths aren’t going to outweigh ours.”
To jump from playing Ohio State to playing Kansas in consecutive games is a challenge early in the season, and to go a month without a home game is equally challenging. But it comes about because of the problems scheduling as a Big 12 team creates.
The travel for WVU in the league is difficult, so Huggins asked if it was possible if they could get a two-game road swing at a time when class is not in session.
“We asked for a little relief from the league for a lot of reasons,” Huggins explained. “In the age of trying to help the student-athlete, it sure doesn’t help us to go out there nine different times.
“They granted that. It doesn’t help the cause any to have a two-game swing with school in session because you still have to take guys out of class,” Huggins continued.
But it created this situation.
“It is what it is. The league is hard, no matter who you play,” Huggins said. “So, we knock a couple of road games out.”
Across the league, there really isn’t much of an understanding what the travel is like for WVU.
“You can’t understand until you do it,” Huggins said. “Those guys are all [complaining] all the time about having to fly in here. Like try to do it nine times, boys. It is hard.”
It’s hard for a lot of reasons, many of which are unseen. Like maybe the most uncomfortable place in the world for a 6-foot, 10-inch man is to be in an airplane.
“The university has done the best they can possibly do. We charter. We don’t take those little ones where our guys have to sit their with their knees up around their eyeballs. They can spread out a little bit,” Huggins said.
One of the complaints the other teams have is flying into Pittsburgh and having to bus down to Morgantown.
“We hear about how they have to fly in Pittsburgh and drive to Morgantown. Well, you know what? You go to Iowa State and you have to fly into Des Moines and drive to Ames. You go to Oklahoma you fly into Oklahoma and drive about 35 or 45 minutes,” Huggins said.
So they got this concession, and to help them out more, Huggins says that Kansas and Oklahoma State both play on the road the same days WVU is on the road before they meet. So they both have to deal with travel.
But there is a difference and it is something that is going to have to be worked out.
“The thing that’s different is the starting times,” Huggins said. “With this ESPN+ thing you name your own starting times. So now you got a problem with hotels. They ask you, when are you guys checking out? Hell, we don’t know when we’re playing.
“Those are real problems that I don’t think anybody thought about. Why would you? Who would have thought about that? Those are issues the league is going to have to work through. We could be kicked out of the hotel, sitting out there on the curb.
“It’s bad enough waiting for start times from ESPN. Now we’re waiting on what time the Chiefs playoff game is.”