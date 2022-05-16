WVU Coaches Caravan at Glade on Thursday

The event that one day became known as the Mountaineer Athletic Club Coaches Caravan got its start a half century ago.
"The first one was when Bobby Bowden came in 1970 and it was his inaugural trip to Bluefield," MAC member Jim Ferguson said of the former West Virginia University football coach who went on to a Hall of Fame career at Florida State. "It was called a meet-and-greet."
It has evolved substantially over the years, and the latest is set for Thursday at The Resort at Glade Springs. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with a reception complete with hors d'oeuvres and beverages will follow at 5:30 p.m., with the evening wrapping up at 7:30 p.m.
Ferguson said plenty of tickets are still available at $50 apiece, and tables can be reserved at $750 with a limited number of seats remaining.
He said going online is the quickest and best way to register. Visit https://wvuf.wufoo.com/forms/wuzto2y03ytlnp/.
There will be plenty of guests to pique Mountaineer fans' interest.
Radio announcer Tony Caridi will be there, and he will be joined by football coach Neal Brown, men's basketball coach Bob Huggins and new women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit. West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons and other officials will be in attendance as well.
They will all be signing autographs and mingling with fans.
There will also be a special guest — Mary Roush, who in March became only the third female — and also the youngest — to be selected as the Mountaineer Mascot.
The day will actually start with a round of golf on the Cobb Course.
Ferguson will also present the Mountaineer Spirit Award, given at the event annually to a local Mountaineer supporter.
The annual caravan raises funds for WVU athletic scholarships.
