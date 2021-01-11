WVU-Baylor postponed

West Virginia's game at No. 2 Baylor on Tuesday has been postponed, the university and the Big 12 announced on Monday. The move is made in accordance with the Big 12's game interruption guidelines, according to a release.
The postponement is in response to West Virginia being unable to meet the required Covid-19 thresholds on Monday, as established by the Big 12. WVU will work with the Big 12 and Baylor to reschedule the game.
“Our intent is to get the spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “While this issue has hit many college basketball programs, we have been fortunate to have played 13 games so far this season.”
No determination has been made for any future WVU games at this time. The Mountaineers, who rose one spot to No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25, are scheduled to host TCU Saturday at 2 p.m. (ESPN+).