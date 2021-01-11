WVU-Baylor postponed

AP PhotoWest Virginia forward Derek Culver (1), forward Jalen Bridges (2), guards Miles McBride (4), Taz Sherman (12), and Sean McNeil (22) gather on the court after a foul was called against West Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)