WVU at Marshall in huge soccer showdown

The Mountain State has undergone a transformation into a soccer state in recent years, and on Friday the state’s two top-tier college athletic programs are set to meet on the field with bragging rights on the line.
Marshall, last season’s NCAA national champion and currently ranked No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches Association poll, hosts West Virginia, one of the only teams to beat the Thundering Herd last season and currently ranked No. 4 in the country, on Friday at 7 p.m. in Huntington in what will be the most noteworthy meeting of the two rival programs in their history.
The two programs are very familiar with each other, especially in recent years having met last season — a 1-0 WVU victory — and the previous season in the NCAA tournament — a 2-1 win for the Thundering Herd. More than that, however, the two coaches leading MU and WVU are very close friends and have a history of success together.
Chris Grassie came to Marshall in January 2017 following a very successful stint as the head coach at Division II University of Charleston. Grassie’s UC teams advanced to the Division II national semifinals three times with two runner-up finishes, and right by his side was assistant coach Dan Stratford — now the head coach at West Virginia. Stratford was hired as UC’s head coach following Grassie’s departure for Marshall and picked right up where his predecessor and mentor left off.
UC won a national title in 2017 — Stratford’s first season in charge — then repeated the feat in 2019. That success led him from Charleston to Morgantown, where he has — like his close friend did in Huntington — turned his program into a top 10 team.
“It’s ironic that we’ve landed in the positions we have at two schools that have a really, really big rivalry because (Grassie) is one of my closest friends,” Stratford said. “He was a great boss for me at Charleston. We obviously spent three really successful years together at the University of Charleston and I thoroughly enjoyed working with him.”
That feeling is mutual according to Grassie, who heaped praise on the job Stratford has done in his short time in charge at WVU. With the Mountaineers set to join Conference USA in men’s soccer next season, Grassie said that as important as Friday’s game feels it’s only going to get bigger with more on the line in the future.
“Obviously (Stratford) is a very good coach and very organized,” Grassie said. “I think he’s gone in there and really done a lot of common sense things. He’s a good leader and can kind of engender that buy-in from his team. He’s a compassionate guy and I think they have a better feeling for him as a coach, and obviously I think he’s a better coach than they’ve had before. I think there’s a lot of different things that contribute to their improvement.”
West Virginia comes into Friday’s game with a 4-0-1 record. Of those four wins, two came against ranked opponents at the time — Pittsburgh was No. 3 before losing in Morgantown and Penn State was No. 17 before suffering the same fate. The Mountaineers do not have a standout player, but are more than willing to spread their scoring around. In five games, WVU has scored eight goals by eight different players.
Meanwhile in Huntington, Marshall’s national championship defense has so far produced a 3-1-1 record with the lone blemish coming against a Virginia Tech team currently ranked No. 17. Since then, however, the Herd has bounced back and been scoring at a high rate. Vinicius Fernandes is the team’s leading goal-scorer with four so far, followed by Vitor Dias with three goals then Pedro Dolabella and Paulo Lino with two each.
“First and foremost we’re playing a very good team tomorrow,” Grassie said. “They’re a top 10 team and playing like one, so we’re preparing for the challenge. We’re excited for the challenge and excited to play really, really good opposition. Then you add in all the factors of me and Strats knowing each other so well and we worked together for so long. The in-state rivalry piece -- all of that just makes it a terrific opportunity for the fans to see great soccer.”
Friday’s game will be available to stream live for ESPN Plus subscribers.