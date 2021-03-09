Work pays off: Tech sophomore earns his playing time

Andrew Work had been in the starting lineup before. His first start came last season when he was a true freshman, and he made another this season against Carolina University.
But most of his minutes have come from the bench, and they have all been productive.
So it was no surprise that when WVU Tech started the River States Conference Tournament Feb. 24, Work found himself in the starting five. And there he has stayed.
The sophomore from Oak Hill opened up against Indiana-Kokomo in the quarterfinals and remained there throughout the tournament. He had 17 points and seven rebounds in the Golden Bears' 75-60 victory over Rio Grande.
Inserting Work into the starting lineup was simply a nod to his work ethic and dependability, second-year coach James Long said.
"He's just been really good. ... We knew we could depend on him. It wasn't necessarily anything anybody did wrong. It's just that Andrew has been that good," Long said. "He's been one of our best players every day in practice. When he's playing hard and being aggressive, he could be one of the best players on the court at any time, no matter who we're playing against.
"So we trusted him, and for us it didn't matter about conference tournament or the status of the game. We knew we could trust him to help us win games and that's what he does."
Work averaged 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in three tournament starts. Tech (12-6) won all three games by double digits and an average of 14 points.
"I felt like Coach trusted me," Work said. "I felt like I had to go out there and do my best. I felt like I played hard."
That's something Long never has doubted.
"I think the first word that comes to mind when talking about Andrew is toughness," Long said. "He doesn't say anything. He's the same person every day and he's going to do whatever it takes to win. No matter whether he's coming off the bench or he's starting, he's going to be the same person every time, which is really admirable."
Work gave his first true glimpse of his capabilities as a true freshman when leading scorer and rebounder Tamon Scruggs missed seven games due to injury. The Golden Bears went 5-2 during that stretch, thanks in large part to Work's effort.
"I just came in and tried to play my best, play good defense and play my role," he said.
"It doesn't matter what you want him to do," Long said, "he's going to do whatever it takes to win."
Work was a Class AA first-team all-stater as a senior at Oak Hill and finished his career as a 1,000-point scorer. He came to Tech ready to put in the work.
"Compared to high school, it's a lot different," he said. "Every day, weights. Work out individually. We've got practice. So, yeah, it's a lot of work."
Not that he was scared off by that.
It could be said work is his middle name, if it wasn't already his last.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber