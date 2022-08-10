Work ethic carries WVU Tech's Cook

The relationship between Brooklyn Cook and Amber Linville will always be special.
Cook, a Shady Spring graduate, was Linville's first recruit when she took over as WVU Tech's head volleyball coach in 2019. That's a definite bond, but Linville also marvels at the work Cook puts into it.
"She has a work ethic like I have not seen," Linville said. "We would be doing drills in practice where we're serving, and I'll just have them serve. All of a sudden I'll look up and Brooklyn's running lines, because if she misses a serve she holds herself accountable for it. You don't see that in a lot of athletes, so to have that is just outstanding. And her leadership on the court is just amazing."
Much of that comes from Cook simply observing. She credits her three high school coaches — Steve Compton of PikeView, the school she attended before her family moved and she transferred to Shady Spring, where she played for Kelly Williams and Sharon Pinardo.
She also says she had it instilled.
"They definitely were key coaches in my training, but I also think my parents," Cook said. "They work hard and they've always shown you don't get handed things. You do have to work hard.
"And then coming into Amber, she would make sure I worked hard. I was the only freshman my freshman year and I came in with a lot of upperclassmen. I knew I needed to work hard to have a spot. She pushed me. Those four coaches, I owe them everything, but my parents I also owe a lot to."
Cook, who had 231 kills and 127 digs last season, is now a senior and she has noticed that approach rubbing off on her teammates.
"Absolutely," Cook said. "I've seen a lot of players step up when they weren't comfortable enough to do so. I don't think it's really they weren't raised that way. It's just they were more shy or sheltered. They really stepped up and came through and they are awesome leaders. We have a lot of leaders on our team, which is going to be beneficial this year.
The season starts Aug. 19 for the Golden Bears, which presents an obstacle in itself. The team just reported for its first practice on Monday, meaning there isn't a lot of time to prepare for the opener at the Keiser Invitational in West Palm Beach, Fla.
"Just the fact that we have so many new girls this year, just getting them meshed together to where everybody is going to be on the same page, I think that's going to be our biggest hurdle to get over this week," Linville said. "But so far it's going really well.
"The girls worked really hard over the summer. First day of practice, you can always tell whether they worked or whether they didn't. I'm pretty pleased to say that it looks like they all did a lot of work on their own."
Two key losses for the Golden Bears are middle hitter Ariana Gentzler and outside hitter/defensive specialist Abby Gregory, a Victory Baptist graduate. Gentzler amassed team-highs with 125 sets and 89 blocks, and was third with 239 kills.
Two other seniors, hitters Valentina Abondano (405 digs) and Coralys Maldonado Rivera (276 kills) are back for their fifth season. Also back is junior Ana Muniz Rocandio, last year's leader in kills with 319.
There are also several local athletes on the roster, including Shady Spring grads Ashley Farruggia, Brooke Presley and Aly Holdren. They are joined by Woodrow Wilson's Emily Stack and Jayden Shrewsbury and Greenbrier East's Naveah Wooding and Madison Boswell.
There are also a significant number of new players.
"Don't want to call anyone specific out just yet," Linville said, "but I'm looking forward to how they bring their talents to our team."
Before the season opener, the Golden Bears will hold their Gold and Blue Scrimmage on Tuesday.
