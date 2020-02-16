Winning is the only cure for WVU

morgantown — Bob Huggins isn’t Chicken Little.
Despite a third straight ugly loss to No. 1 Baylor that has all but taken away any chance at winning the Big 12 regular season championship, the West Virginia men’s basketball coach headed into his locker room and said that the situation may be bad, but not hopeless.
“The sky hasn’t fallen,” Huggins said, playing off the words of Henny Penny, aka Chicken Little, in his locker room after Saturday’s loss. “It’s looked like it wanted to a couple of times, but the sky hasn’t fallen. I told them, ‘Guys, it ain’t over.' But certain things have got to change. We cannot have 20 turnovers and beat good people. Nor can anybody else.”
Certainly much damage has been done by a three-game losing streak that included a loss to No. 3 Kansas as well as Saturday’s 70-59 defeat at Baylor, a loss where the point differential hardly showed the differential between the two teams.
Certainly the damage wasn’t only three losses to put the season record at 18-7 and drop them to being a .500 team at 6-6 in the Big 12. It went deeper than that.
It cut into the team’s confidence, taking away its swagger and leading the players to question everything about the program.
If you want to know what can fix it, may it be suggested here that only one thing will fix it — winning a couple of games.
“To say that we’ve fallen out of the national picture is wrong. We have not. We are very much still a big part of the national picture,” Huggins said. “Now we have to take care of business. If we take care of our business, we’ll still be in the Top 10 in the NET.”
The “NET,” of course, is the NCAA’s new way of picking at-large teams and seeding the NCAA Tournament in March, replacing the RPI that had been used for years.
With two of those three losses in the streak being to No. 1 and No. 3, it won’t hurt the Mountaineers' standing as if they were losses to unranked teams, but now it’s up to Huggins and his staff to not only correct what has gone haywire on the court but to redirect the team and reset goals for the rest of the season.
As Huggins noted, the Mountaineers still have six games left – another one against No. 1 Baylor in Morgantown to close out the regular season on March 7 — and the Big 12 Tournament before the NCAAs.
They certainly could actually face Baylor twice, if they meet them in the Big 12 Tournament, and Kansas another time, which means that if they can get back on track, they have a chance to still land a No. 2 seed in March.
But there is much work to be done, both psychologically and technically.
It may begin with changing the lineup and playing time. The 10-minute shooting display put on by Taz Sherman that turned the margin of the Baylor defeat from a complete embarrassment to a deceiving 11 points screamed out that it was time to make him a key part of the lineup from here on out.
One might recall West Virginia’s late-season turnaround a year ago that was helped no small amount by a late surge from Emmitt Matthews Jr. What he did then is what Sherman will have to do now, for if WVU lacked anything it has been a player who can shoot bull's-eye from the outside.
Sherman scored 20 points in the last 10 minutes of the game, an outburst they had long awaited. It was so eye popping that it demands being elevated from simply being someone groping in the dark for a scorer to someone who is integral to the game plan.
“I think he’s starting to kind of find his way,” Huggins said. “We’ve got to get him more shots. We’ve got to get him on the floor more.”
It would not at all be surprising to see Huggins using Jermaine Haley at the point with Sherman at the shooting guard spot a lot down the stretch, considering how well that pairing worked out against Baylor, one of the nation’s best defensive teams.
Along with that, Huggins has to push even harder – if that’s possible – on eliminating turnovers, of which there were 22 against Baylor.
These, though, were not the normal turnovers WVU was making — they weren’t coming from his point guards. Instead, they were from his big men Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe, who each had five, and Gabe Osabuohien had four.
While the point guards had problems getting the team into the offense, which always has been to hammer it inside, when they did get it there those three players continually had their pockets picked or threw the ball away.
Now it’s on to a home game against Oklahoma State on Tuesday.
“Every game is going to be a fight now. Every game will be a must-win game from now on. Hopefully, that will light a fire to us and make us have a greater awareness,” Sherman said.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel