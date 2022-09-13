Win over Irish adds to Marshall marquee wins

Anything interesting happen in college football over the weekend?
In case you somehow missed it – and shame on you if you did – Marshall went into South Bend and outplayed Notre Dame for four quarters to take a 26-21 win against the No. 8 Fighting Irish in a game that honestly wasn’t as close as the final score.
My concerns going into the contest laid with the Thundering Herd’s offensive line – a group that performed admirably and answered any doubts I’ve had for them. Quarterback Henry Colombi had plenty of time to find receivers and running back Khalan Laborn ran wild against the Fighting Irish for 163 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. Neither of those things happen, and Marshall doesn’t win, without an exemplary day from the big boys up front. So before we go any deeper into things, hats of to them.
The win by the Thundering Herd sent shockwaves through the college football world, but let’s call it how we see it. Notre Dame just wasn’t very good on Saturday. Marshall was without a doubt the better team throughout the game.
Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner was hurt late in the fourth quarter and has since been ruled out for the rest of the season, leaving this columnist to wonder if this massive win for the Thundering Herd is going to look less impressive as the season progresses and Notre Dame starts piling up more losses. For the Herd’s sake, I hope that’s not the case but if what we saw on Saturday is any indication of how the Fighting Irish will play going forward it could likely happen.
But let’s not let that feeling linger. MU wins like the one Saturday don’t come around very often but are certainly not unheard of.
Marshall’s historic victory in front of Touchdown Jesus got me thinking about some of MU’s marquee wins against “big-time” opponents in the past, so let’s take a quick trip down memory lane to revisit the Thundering Herd’s victories against teams in Power Five or BCS conferences since making the jump to college football’s top division in 1997.
l Marshall 24, South Carolina 21 – Sept. 19, 1998
Chad Pennington and the boys were fresh off their first Mid-American Conference title the previous season and went down to Columbia to claim an SEC pelt. The 1998 MU team is often overlooked when thinking of the great squads MU has put together, but these guys could play.
l Marshall 13, Clemson 10 – Sept. 4, 1999
The game that set the Herd on course for the best season in school history. Marshall claimed another BCS win that season a few weeks later against Temple (no, really!) as the Owls were still in the Big East at the time.
l Marshall 27, No. 6 Kansas State 20 – Sept. 20, 2003
Herd legend Johnathan Goddard – a defensive lineman – picked off a pass and rumbled 89 yards for a first-quarter touchdown and backup quarterback Graham Gouchner hit Cross Lanes native and former St. Albans High star tight end Jason Rader for a three-yard touchdown late to seal the win for the Herd. The feeling after the win at Notre Dame was very reminiscent of the day MU shocked the world in the Little Apple.
l Marshall 17, Louisville 13 – Oct. 1, 2011
Eight years passed between MU wins against a BCS opponent. This was the first truly memorable win of the Doc Holliday era with the Thundering Herd, sealed by a touchdown pass from freshman Rakeem Cato to former Huntington High standout C.J. Crawford.
l Marshall 31, Maryland 20 – Military Bowl – Dec. 27, 2013
The Herd trailed 20-17 in this one before Cato led a comeback to knock off the Terps and set the table for the program’s only Conference USA championship-winning squad the following season.
l Marshall 41, Purdue 31 – Sept. 6, 2015
Tiquan Lang etched his name in Thundering Herd football lore forever with two interceptions returned for touchdowns in front of a packed and rowdy Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Of all the games listed here, this is the only one played in Huntington.
l l l
Saturday was not just a banner day for Marshall football, but for the Sun Belt Conference as a whole. Appalachian State won at Texas A&M while Georgia Southern put nail in the coffin of Scott Frost’s tenure as head coach at Nebraska.
It didn’t take long for social media to start buzzing about the November matchup between the Herd and Appalachian State in Huntington. It was suggested by many that ESPN’s College GameDay should make the trip to the Mountain State for the contest – a great idea, right?
Well, to quote GameDay’s Lee Corso, not so fast, my friend.
GameDay is going to be in Boone this weekend as Appalachian State opens SBC play against visiting Troy, and the skeptic in me thinks ESPN is getting it out of the way while the Sun Belt is still the talk of the country.
A quick glance at the national schedule for that weekend reveals that Marshall-App State is probably gong to be one of the marquee games on the slate, but Alabama-Ole Miss is also that day and we all know how much the Worldwide Leader loves a Nick Saban-Lane Kiffin matchup.
It would be great if Marshall and the Mountaineers can maintain their momentum and force ESPN to make a tough call that weekend, but even if both programs keep up their end of the bargain I’m not getting my hopes up with the Crimson Tide and Rebels waiting in the wings.
