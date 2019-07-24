Williams left a legacy at Tech

When James Long leads WVU Tech — now his Golden Bears — onto the court at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center for the first time a few months from now, it actually won’t be his first experience at the Armory.
That came on Oct. 29, 2016, when Tech and West Virginia University played an exhibition game in front of more than 3,000 fans. Tech was a year away from completing its move to Beckley from Montgomery, and the game was structured as a way to introduce the community to its new team.
Long was a senior for the Mountaineers and was 3-of-6 from the 3-point line for nine points in a 131-56 WVU victory.
He undoubtedly never thought he would one day return to the Armory, much less as a head coach, but here he is. And he’s taking the place of the man who led the Golden Bears on the opposite end of the court that mid-autumn evening in Beckley.
With all the excitement that came with Long’s introduction on Monday, Bob Williams’ accomplishments and contributions were not forgotten. Williams resigned unexpectedly in May after 17 seasons with the Golden Bears.
He went out with a proverbial bang. Never before had Tech finished a season with 30 wins, and the Bears’ first-round win in the NAIA Division II national tournament was also a first for the program.
Tech won the River States Conference regular season and tournament championships, and Williams was named RSC Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year.
“Seventeen years coach Williams was at Tech,” athletic director Kenny Howell said. “Over 400 career wins, leaving a 30-5 mark on his (final) season. We can’t thank him enough for his service and dedication to our institution.”
Howell was not alone in his praise for Williams.
“Obviously, what Coach did here was phenomenal. I know how hard it is to win 30 games,” said WVU head coach Bob Huggins, who has done so just twice in a career that has spanned 34 seasons. “We scrimmaged a couple of years ago and I was very impressed with what Coach did with his group.”
Williams also left an impression on his players.
“I love coach Williams. He was a great coach and a great person,” junior Tamon Scruggs said. “We all loved him. It was kind of shocking when I heard the news that he was stepping down. I wish him the best.”
Williams more than did his part to uphold the tradition of Golden Bear basketball, a tradition Long actually has first-hand knowledge of. His grandfather’s uncle David Long was a Montgomery High School graduate and played at Tech in the 1950s for a pair of legendary coaches in Hugh Bosley and Neil “Papa Bear” Baisi.
The alumni center on the Montgomery campus was named for David Long, who was inducted into the Tech Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008.
Now Long, 26, is excited to step in and leave his mark. He knows it won’t be easy. Not only did Tech lose a decorated head coach, but also gone is first-team All-American Elisha Boone, honorable mention All-American Brandon Shingles, Tommy Collins and Cole Schoolcraft. Those four combined to average nearly 45 percent of Tech’s 94.8 points per game, which was second in the nation.
Scruggs, Junior Arrey and Andreas Jonsson will be the top three returning players. Arrey started all 35 games and averaged 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds.
“I think all you can do is be prepared,” Long said. “I don’t like to say, ‘There’s a lot of pressure,’ or ‘I’m nervous.’ Because when you prepare, you’re confident. I’m not saying, hey, I’m going to go win every game. But I’m going to be as prepared as I need to be to be confident going into the season.
“We have great pieces coming back. I know they lost a lot with those four seniors. That’s a lot of firepower, but when you lose someone it’s just opportunity for other people to step up. We have some great guys ... who are going to be confident to do that.”
Long finds himself in that very position — ready to fill the hole left by a great one.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am to represent this university and all the tradition that follows it,” he said.
