morgantown — The bye week came along just about the right time for West Virginia’s right tackle Kelby Wickline, for he was beginning to look like a grape, all purple from the bruises that come with playing offensive line.
It doesn’t matter how big you are, and Wickline is big enough to take care of himself at 6-foot-4 and 308 pounds, but he’s been asked to play every single offensive snap this year.
Think about that. We’re in an age when baseball pitchers are seldom allowed to pitch more than seven innings. We’re in an age of safety first, an age where they try not to push their athletes too far physically.
And then you have Wickline at the right tackle spot not missing a snap and his campadre at left tackle, another senior, Colton McKivitz, playing just about every snap.
Oh, Wickline almost came out of the Missouri game.
“I lost my shoe and was ready to come out when they called time out,” he said, laughing at the thought that he actually might sit out on a play.
It hasn’t been easy on him.
“I’m hurting,” he said when asked how he felt after a game, but added that they have good facilities to recover from the game and that, by the next week, he’s ready to go full out in practice.
“You have to practice hard to play good,” he said.
Wickline’s performance has probably helped save the Mountaineers as they have gotten off to an unexpected 3-1 start with Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. invasion from Texas coming up because the WVU offensive line has been in disarray throughout the season.
Chase Behrndt was supposed to be the center, but he had trouble with his snaps and lost that job, then he moved to guard and had a problem there.
Josh Sills was supposed to start at guard, was moved to center, then back to guard while Briason Mays slipped into center without ever playing before. Sills then injured his shoulder, underwent surgery and is out for the year.
Meanwhile, left guard Michael Brown became sick and redshirt freshman James Gmiter had to slide into his place.
It had offensive coordinator and line coach Mike Moore scrambling around, especially working to keep Behrndt going in the right direction.
“Every time he got demoted, when he lost the center job, when he didn’t play much at guard, I got with him,” he said. “I have a relationship with him off the field and I explained it to him this way:
“Hey, man, are you going to be the guy who is soft inside? Are you just going to give up, woe is me? Or are you going to be the guy that keeps fighting, keeps working, the guy who everyone wants to be.
“That’s what he’s done. He’s kept working, kept battling. He never let up, never felt sorry for himself. He kept preparing every week, even if he didn’t play and he’s become a better player because of that.”
McKivitz, of course, was the pillar of strength, the senior leader who came into the season expected to be an all-conference selection. But what Wickline has done has been just as important and, with Texas here, his presence makes it easy to reflect on a year ago.
In the first quarter in Austin last year, Yodny Cajuste was ejected for throwing a “phantom punch,” one that certainly didn’t show up on replay, but all of a sudden Wickline found himself thrust into the game to replace WVU’s top offensive lineman.
He wound up acquitting himself well in what would have be a 42-41 victory.
“He’s got some history there. His dad coached there. He was down there for a while,” Moore said. “I don’t know how much that had to do with [him going in and playing at a high level]. It was one of those things where he was thrown in there and he didn’t have time to think about it. Then after the game he thought, ‘Whoa, that was a pretty big deal. I got in there, got to play’.”
And now he’s become a fixture on the WVU line.
“Last year’s game gives me a little bit of confidence, but knowing this is a whole new ball game, different teams, you have to come in with a different approach. I have to start from Ground Zero in a new game,” Wickline said.
His history with Texas began when his dad, Joe, who was his line coach at WVU the past two years before the coaching change, became the Longhorns offensive line coach as he was coming out of high school.
So he hung around there for a year, working out, then went off to Texas-San Antonio to develop beyond the 240 pounds he weighed then. After a year there, he went on to Jones Community College in Mississippi.
“It was fun. It was like high school again, I got to play some ball, not a lot of pressure and you get the weekends off,” he said. “I enjoyed Jones. It was an upper class junior college, good academics, the coach took care of us.”
After that year, he joined his dad at WVU.
