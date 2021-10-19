Where does AAC's move leave Marshall?

Late Monday evening news broke from Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel that six Conference USA schools would be leaving the league for the American Athletic Conference.
The question for Marshall fans quickly became, “Well, what does the Herd do now?” So far, there are few indications what exactly Marshall’s next move — if any move — will be but what is certain is MU has some options.
With UAB, Charlotte, Rice, UTSA, North Texas and FAU reportedly bound for the AAC, C-USA would be left at eight teams — Marshall, Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, Florida International, UTEP, Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss. One option would be for those schools to band together with an aggressive plan to rebuild the league by perhaps plucking either independent schools like Liberty of Football Championship Subdivision programs for the move up.
Another option, one that appears more popular with Herd fans, would be to push for an invitation to the Sun Belt Conference, perhaps with another C-USA school to give the SBC an even number of teams.
No information is coming out of Marshall about the specifics of what MU’s plan is, but interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley did post on Twitter about the subject of realignment on Tuesday afternoon.
“With the news that broke yesterday, I want to assure our fans that we have worked and will continue to work to position Marshall in the best possible way,” O’Malley said. “The one thing I’ve learned throughout this process is that Marshall University has a tremendous brand and one of the best fan bases in the country. Although the climate is changing, I’m very excited about the future of Marshall Athletics.”
Marshall football coach Charles Huff said Tuesday during his weekly press conference that the athletic department has been transparent with the school’s coaches throughout the process, and that he spoke with O’Malley about the reports of C-USA realignment.
“I am in full support of our administration because they are looking at it from 30,000 feet,” Huff said. “Although I am ultimately concerned with what this football team needs to do to win on Saturdays, it’s bigger than that.”
Huff noted that while football plays a large part in the moving pieces involved in conference realignment, it can’t be the only concern. Marshall, Huff said, has not lost sight of that during its evaluation of the realignment situation.
“I’ve had numerous conversations way before it hit the Twitter bug about this conference realignment with our administration and our leadership,” Huff said. “First, let me say our leadership has a plan that I am 100 percent behind. They are doing it the best way for Marshall University athletics and Marshall University as a whole. What we’ve got to make sure we understand is you’ve got to take your fan hat off and say ‘OK, what is the best for Marshall athletics?’ — and I’m not saying that is to leave or stay. I think our administration has a plan that will be rolled out here when they feel it’s necessary after gather all the information, but it’s not a football decision. It’s not just, 'Hey, what would be best for football?’
A move — be it to the Sun Belt or elsewhere — is a move for more than just football. Travel and expenses for other sports has to be considered, and Marshall sponsors 15 sports in total including football. There are also broadcast rights contracts, sponsorships and other things to consider.
“When you’re talking about changing conferences you’re talking about budgets, you’re talking about TV contracts, you’re talking about, ‘OK where are we at right now from a foundation standpoint compared to moving to another league or staying in this league.’ You’re talking about how is this going to affect the women’s cross country team? How is this going to affect volleyball? How is this going to affect softball? How is this going to affect baseball? It’s not a football move — we’re not just moving the football team. It’s everybody. It’s great to say, 'We would love to play such and such in such and such conference or this conference’ or whatever, but you’ve got to look at a lot of other things.”