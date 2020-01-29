gardner — the 3-point shot was the weapon of choice for the Westside Renegades on Tuesday night in the PikeView High School gym.
Eleven of the Renegades’ 30 field goals came from long range in an 80-69 win over the Panthers.
“If they’re hitting ‘em, I tell ‘em, ‘Shoot ‘em. Fire ‘em up,’ “ said Westside coach Shawn Jenkins, whose team has now won three in a row.
“We’re just shooting the ball really well, right now.”
Daniel Reed tossed in 20 points, including eight in the first quarter as the Renegades (8-7) took a 25-15 lead. Evan Colucci drained five treys and posted 18 points, while Ethan Blackburn had 16.
Reed said that sharing the ball comes naturally for this team.
“We’ve played together all our lives, so we have good chemistry,” he said.
PikeView (4-8) got 28 points from Kobey Taylor-Williams, who sank all nine of his free throws.
“He had a really nice all-around game,” said Panthers head coach Colton Thompson. “It didn’t feel like 28 ‘til you look at the (scoring) sheet. He wasn’t forcing bad shots; he was just knocking them down when he got ‘em.”
PikeView got 15 points and smooth play-making from Peyton Meadows, and a scrappy defensive team effort. The Panthers were also 16 for 18 from the foul line.
Jenkins said that the gym in Gardner is “a hard place to come and play.”
“I’ve come here for the last four years, and they’re tough games every time we come up here. I just wanted us to be aggressive … and not be lackadaisical.”
With its hefty inside presence, Westside had a rebounding advantage of 15 to seven in the first half, building a 33-26 edge at the break.
In the third period, both squads were 6-for-13 from the floor, but four of Westside’s were from beyond the arc while the Panthers could not connect from outside.
Foul trouble caused numerous PikeView substitutions that affected the Panthers’ efficiency in the second half.
In the final quarter, both teams were 5-for-5 shooting during a dizzying three-minute span. Ultimately, the visitors went into ball-control mode for the victory.
Thompson said that Westside “played an excellent game, and we made them play very hard in the fourth quarter to seal that one away.”
“We’re getting closer to healthy,” he said. “We feel like we’re getting better. Westside is tough.”
PikeView’s next three games are on the road, starting Thursday at Shady Spring. Westside plays Friday in Glen Daniel against Liberty.
The Panthers and Renegades are scheduled to meet again on Feb. 11 in Wyoming County.
Prior to tip-off of Tuesday’s game, attendees observed 24 seconds of silence in memory of basketball star Kobe Bryant and others who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, and of recent military casualties in Afghanistan and Syria.