morgantown — With an unproven receiving corps and the strength of the West Virginia offense behind significant depth at running back, expect the runners to be deeply involved in the passing game as receivers.
“I’ve seen in this offense that they want the running back to be more incorporated in the passing game,” running back Kennedy McKoy said. “There’s a lot more route-running from the running backs in this offense. I think it suits me. I like to catch a ball, and I think I’ve got good hands.”
Last year, McKoy caught 17 passes in the Dana Holgorsen offense and averaged 13.2 yards per reception. Expect Alec Sinkfield, an elusive runner, to also do a lot of receiving — much of it out of the slot.
Martell Pettaway has also improved greatly.
Last season, West Virginia running backs combined for 29 receptions. It feels safe to believe that total will be matched — and probably far surpassed — by the middle of the season.
“It’s hard to put a number on it, but you’ll definitely see a lot more catches this year from running backs,” McKoy said.
Fans might even see some throwing from them, too, as Neal Brown has been working out of the Wildcat formation far more than might be expected at this time of the year.
McKoy proved a year ago he could handle the Wildcat, both running and throwing out of taking the direct snap.
Brown, however, noted that Pettaway was also showing an ability to do the same. This gives Brown a great variety as to what he can do with the Mountaineers offensively.
l l l
WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins assures fans the visa problem that kept star recruit Oscar Tshiebwe, who travels on a passport from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, from going to Spain with the team will not affect Tshiebwe’s ability to take the regular season tournament trip to Cancun, Mexico.
“It was just a visa issue,” Huggins said. “It’s not going to be a problem.”
Huggins also remains optimistic about freshman guard Miles “Deuce” McBride from Cincinnati after a strong performance in Spain.
“We put him at point and he did a good job,” Huggins said. “His ball security was good and he may have been our best perimeter defender. He’s strong enough to guard someone bigger than him but he can guard someone smaller, too.”
l l l
While the physical numbers — 5-foot-10-inches, 184 pounds — don’t jump off the page at you, even if he is a freshman Tykee Smith is being groomed to get playing time this year at safety.
Maybe a lot of it.
“Tykee is a guy who is going to play,” head coach Brown said. “We have to get him ready. We like him in that safety position. He’s physical, he can run ... I thought it was a good move for him to get back there.”
Although the coaching staff originally saw him as an outside linebacker when he exited Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia, when the safety position lost star player Kenny Robinson, they went looking to Smith for help.
Not only is he impressing his coach, but he is also impressing his teammates.
Ask starting cornerback Keith Washington if any of the young players are jumping off the page impressing him and he doesn’t hesitate with his answer.
“Tykee Smith,” Washington said. “He’s a true freshman but he’s been balling out there. He had a couple of plays in the first few days. Watch out, man.”
Washington also has a knack for interceptions. Last year, he intercepted three passes and running one back for a touchdown after spending two years at Michigan and one season in junior college.
“Follow the scheme, play hard, always be around the ball,” Washington said. “The most important thing is to be around the ball.”
And why is he able to be around the ball so much?
“I feel like I have an advantage because I played offense my whole life,” Washington said. “I’m used to having the ball in my hands. I just study the type of dudes who are always trying to take the ball away.”
l l l
Want to have an interesting WVU football experience?
Another transfer from Michigan, former offensive lineman Kyle Bosch, will provide it this year with a new podcast entitled “Brews with 62,” which was his number. Bosch began this week talking about how ridiculous it is that there is now a 15-yard penalty for giving the “Horns Down” signal toward Texas this year.
As if it’s different than Texas giving the “Horns Up” hand signal.
Fans can find the podcast on Twitter.
l l l
This past week, Jonnie West and Michelle Wie tied the knot.
Five months after meeting the son of WVU great Jerry West, the LPGA star married Jonnie — also a former WVU player and a current executive with the Golden State Warriors — in Hawaii.
Fans might also want to look that up online just to see Wie’s wedding gown.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter at @bhertzel.