dayton, ohio — Jarrod West took care of history early. Then he and the rest of the team took care of the victory.
West made four steals to become Marshall’s all-time leader, then the Thundering Herd dominated the second half to beat Wright State 80-64 Thursday night at the Nutter Center.
West, a senior guard from Clarksburg, came up with his second steal at the 13:08 mark. That gave him 209 to surpass the mark set by Skip Henderson (1984-1988).
West now has 211 career steals.
“That’s an honor. I’m grateful and I’m blessed,” said West, who also had 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds. “I’m just glad we’re playing basketball, honestly, right now. There is a lot of speculation about games (being postponed or canceled). There is a lot of sacrifices that people have to make, and I’m just glad we are able to play. But to get that steals record two games in, that’s a great honor and I’m very grateful and blessed just to be able to play and to get out there and get after it.”
It took a while to develop. Marshall (2-0) trailed by as many as 13 in the first half, thanks in large part to a 1-of-11 (9.1 percent) showing from the 3-point line. The 10 missed came consecutively before Darius George found the net with 2:43 left in the half as the Herd fought to make it 34-29 at the break.
Taevion Kinsey, who led with a career-high 31 points, scored the first four points of the second half before the Raiders went on a 9-0 run for a 43-33 lead.
That’s when Marshall started to make its move.
Goran Miladinovic made a layup on an assist from West. West followed with a jumper and then an Andrew Taylor 3 cut the WSU lead to 45-42. After a Raider jumper, West made a pair of free throws, and Kinsey made a layup to give Marshall its first lead since three minutes into the first half, 48-47, with 12:07 on the clock as the Herd never relinquished the lead the rest of way. West made another jumper and another free throw to conclude the 14-2 run as the Herd led 51-47.
A 9-0 Marshall run made it 60-49 with just over seven minutes left in the game.
The Herd finished the game on a 9-0 run, with a pair of 3 by Jannson Williams and a layup and a free throw from Taylor to finish the comeback.
Kinsey made 13-of-15 attempts from the free throw line and brought down seven rebounds.
Darius George added 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Marshall goes back on the road to take on the College of Charleston on Wednesday. The game is slated for 7 p.m. on FloSports.