Wells named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week

As with any young quarterback making his first college start, the key for Grant Wells was to make things as easy as possible in the early going.
Marshall accomplished just that against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. Receivers were right where they needed to be and Wells' passes were just as precise, and the result was three completions on the Thundering Herd's first drive. The last was a 22-yard touchdown to senior tight end Xavier Gaines.
There was no dropoff from that point. The Herd played one of its cleanest games in recent memory and beat the Colonels 59-0.
It was a record-setting day for Wells, who on Monday was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week.
Wells, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound George Washington High graduate, finished the day 16-of-23 for 307 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. The yards are the most ever for a Marshall quarterback making his debut, beating the previous record of 292 set by Stan Hill against Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 12, 2012.
He also tied the mark for touchdown passes in a Marshall debut set by Hill and Chase Litton.
“It was a combination of the right play call versus the right defense and me trusting my guys out there,” Wells said after the game. “I’ve said this before, I’ve been (practicing) against the best defense in Conference USA. That really helped this game slow down when I was going against somebody in a different color (uniform).”
The defense definitely played its part. Marshall held EKU to 166 total yards (3.5 per play) and seven first downs in posting its first shutout since blanking Western Kentucky 23-0 on Nov. 17, 2018.
“We wanted to get (Wells) a couple completions early and he did that,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “You couldn’t script it much better. I thought our receivers made a lot of big-time plays and that was good to see. It all starts with our defense. Our defense went out there and shut those guys out. Prior to the game at the hotel, we talked about being the best team on the field in all three phases and there’s no question we were that this afternoon.”
