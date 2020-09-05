Wells makes big debut, Marshall drills Eastern Kentucky

HUNTINGTON — Grant Wells probably envisioned playing in front of more fans at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Of course, the sparseness of the crowd for Saturday's season opener against Eastern Kentucky was the by-product of something no one could have predicted, a pandemic that has turned the world upside down.
One thing that wasn't different — for one game, at least — is that another Marshall quarterback left a big impression.
Wells, the George Washington High graduate making his Thundering Herd debut, completed his first eight pass attempts and finished with four touchdowns and 307 yards in a 59-0 win over EKU.
Those were significant numbers for a team that some have referred to as "Quarterback U." Wells tied the record for most passing touchdowns in a Marshall freshman debut, and the 307 yards beat the previous debut mark of 292 set by Stan Hill in a legendary victory over Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 12, 2002.
"That's awesome, to be mentioned in the same sentence or stats as the guys who came before me, because I know Marshall has a rich history of quarterbacks," Wells said.
Wells completed 16 of 23 passes and did not throw an interception. His first incomplete pass was actually a drop, going through the hands of tight end Xavier Gaines early in the second quarter.
That's OK by them — Gaines was on the receiving end of Wells' first college TD pass. It went for 22 yards and gave the Herd a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
"I told you guys early on I've got great confidence in Grant," head coach Doc Holliday said. "I saw the same thing from him out there today that I saw every day in practice. He made some tremendous throws. The critical thing is he took care of the football. He went into that game as a young guy and took care of the ball, which was huge."
Wells, a redshirt freshman, won the starting quarterback spot over redshirt sophomore Luke Zban. The preseason battle was made necessary after incumbent Isaiah Green's unexpected departure in July.
Wells became the first West Virginia native to start at quarterback for Marshall since 1996, when Mark Zban — Luke's father — started against West Virginia State.
Luke Zban entered the game on the Herd's second series of the second half and was as much on target as Wells. Zban completed 6 of 6 passes for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Thirteen receivers caught passes, led by Broc Thompson's five for 67 yards. Talik Keaton, Garet Morrell, Jaron Woodyard and Amir Richardson all had touchdown catches.
Sophomore Knowledge McDaniel entered the game with Zban and finished as the game's leading rusher with 93 yards on 14 carries.
Marshall is off next week due to the postponement of the Sept. 12 game at East Carolina. Appalachian State will visit Huntington on Sept. 19. Kickoff will be 1:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
