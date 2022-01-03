Wells announces plan to transfer

Marshall will have a new starting quarterback for the 2022 football season.
Grant Wells, a Charleston native and former standout at George Washington High who started for the Thundering Herd in 2020 and 2021, announced Monday he plans to transfer from MU.
Wells announced the news with a post on social media on Monday morning with 247Sports confirming his name was in the NCAA transfer portal soon after.
“Thank you for everything these past 3 years," Wells said in the post. "Thank you to every single coach that I've had the opportunity to learn from here at Marshall. Thank you to my friends and family who have helped me get to this point in my life. It has been a tremendous honor to be Marshall's quarterback for these last 2 years. I've made memories that will last a lifetime. With that being said, I have decided to transfer from Marshall University.”
In two seasons as the starting quarterback, Wells posted a 14-9 overall record. Wells was named the C-USA Freshman of the Year and was a first-team All-Conference USA selection in his first season as the Herd’s starting quarterback as he led Marshall to a Conference USA East Division title and an appearance in the Camellia Bowl.
Marshall went 7-6 in 2021 with Wells back for his second season as the starter. He completed 295 of 444 pass attempts for 3,535 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Herd finished second in C-USA’s East Division and lost to future Sun Belt Conference rival Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl.
With Wells out of the picture, Marshall now has a very prominent open position in its offense. Luke Zban, a Huntington native, served as Wells’ backup each of the last two seasons. He appeared in seven games in 2021, completing 26 of 39 pass attempts for 249 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
True freshman Cam Fancher was the only other player to take snaps at quarterback for the Herd during the season, appearing against North Carolina Central and Florida International. Fancher went 3 of 6 for 46 yards in his limited time on the field.
Marshall also signed three quarterbacks in its Conference USA-best 2022 recruiting class. Two of those quarterbacks, Peter Zamora and Chase Harrison, will enroll early at MU with both expected to begin classes in Huntington when the spring semester starts next week. The other, Cole Pennington, will be on campus this summer.
First-year Marshall coach Charles Huff was asked about the logic behind bringing in multiple quarterbacks in the same recruiting class during his early signing day press conference last month. He said at the time the plan was to build depth in the quarterback room and give the newcomers time to develop and possibly push for playing time in Wells’ final seasons of eligibility.
“If you don’t have a quarterback, you’re going to struggle to move the ball offensively,” Huff said last month. “So, the reason for us taking three (2022 quarterbacks) was to hopefully find two who can definitely do the job. If all three of them can do it, great, but I think it’s my job and our coaches’ job to make those guys find a way to make those guys tell us to play them.”
Huff said at the time there was a “void” at the quarterback position behind Wells, and with Monday’s news that void appears to have grown significantly in the Herd’s quarterback room. Unless Huff and the Herd go looking for a quarterback in the transfer portal, the timetable on when Marshall might call on one of the young quarterbacks on the roster may have been sped up Monday.
“At some point Grant is going to exhaust eligibility, right?” Huff said at the signing day press conference. “You don’t want the person behind him to be a true freshman. To be honest, quarterbacks at our level are one of the hardest positions to truly evaluate or predict. They say, ‘Well, why did you sign three?’ Well really, after Grant you’ve got Luke and you’ve got Cam who are on scholarship. Really, there is no one else in that room on scholarship.
“We want to give those guys some developmental time to develop and mature into who they can really be.”