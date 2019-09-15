morgantown — West Virginia’s 44-27 victory over North Carolina State before 57,052 fans in Milan Puskar Stadium was a game of defining moments and was a fitting climax to a week that became a defining momet to Mountaineer coach Neal Brown.
The win came after a week that would have broken a lesser team. On Saturday, WVU had traveled to Missouri and was manhandled 38-7 in a game that wasn’t close. The week was then a soap opera as preparations, injuries and illness claimed starters and home run threat Tevin Bush was suspended.
Kids with no experience had to fill in for experienced veterans. Tempers flared at times. Practices were demanding, and quarterback Austin Kendall had to find a way to regroup.
The Mountaineers had lacked toughness. The running backs had gone nowhere and without them, the team would go nowhere. Everyone knew it.
“Very tough, very hard,” Darius Stills said of the past week’s practice. “Our coaches wanted to succeed so bad, you could see it in their eyes.”
This game was one that showed promise.
“This was a great team win,” Brown said postgame. “I thought this was a defining moment..... you have these moments where things didn’t go right.... it didn’t go very well. How we responded during the week, that was what was on the field. I’m proud of these guys.”
Brown had four objectives during the week.
“We talked about it all week... this is why I love football. It mirrors life in so many different ways,” Brown said. “To me, it’s not when you get back down, it’s how you respond.” I’m so proud of not just our players, but our whole staff (and) how they responded this week. We had a tough but productive week.”
“Some of you have been in this building, you’ve seen the TVs. We talked about four things. From Monday on, we focused on four things. “Number one was perfect effort,” Brown said. “That’s playing as hard as you can on every snap. The second thing was being physical and playing tough football. (The) third one was doing what we’re coached to do. And the fourth one was just a call to invest. Invest your time and energy into being the best you can. Preparing your body and your mind this week.”
And that was what the team did. It grew during the week — almost an addition by subtraction.
“We have to identify ourselves as a blue collar unit,” Brown emphasized. “We have to outwork people. We have to out hit people. We embraced that this week.... what you saw on the field today was a product that.”
There was so much to back that up.
This team that had managed only 64 rushing yards in the first two games posted 173 in this one against their former defensive coordinator, Tony Gibson. The Mountaineers threw for 272 yards and three touchdown.
And, most important, they won the second half, which is a sign of determination, of guts, of digging deep. The only second-half offense N.C. State could put together was two field goals.
The Wolfpack, after 19 first-half first downs managed only 5 in the second half. They had only 25 rushing yards on 15 carries after intermission and passed for 72 yards.
“It was just a multitude of things, whether it was dropped passes or they batted balls.” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “They adjusted.”
But it was more than technical adjustments. It was attitude adjustments.
This was a team that had spent the week reading social media.
“It made me mad,” Darius Stills admitted. “I even put out a Tweet telling them not to give up on us. In college football, every team loses, even the big name teams.”
The crowd didn’t give up on them.
“I thought the crowd was huge today,” Brown said. “They stayed. They were loud. They were really a factor.”
And so, against all odds, WVU let with a victory but, more important, with their pride intact, with a reborn confidence that they can win against big time programs.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter at @bhertzel.