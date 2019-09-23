Washington steps up for WVU

morgantown — There was a time this summer when Neal Brown announced that Kenny Robinson — who was supposed to be the man around whom the West Virginia defense was built — was suspended and then decided to leave school. One wondered just how this year’s defense could survive.
After all, there would be no more David Long Jr., either, who wisely bypassed his senior season, took his Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year trophy with him and left for the NFL.
So who would lead? Who would make the big plays?
Who? Who?
In truth, we should have known.
Cornerback Keith Washington was primed for a big year.
Last year he had come over from Copiah-Lincoln Community College after a couple of years at Michigan and he showed why a school like Michigan was after him out of the state of Alabama. He intercepted three passes, broke up nine more, forced a fumble and had a sack and a half.
Soft-spoken but hard-hitting, Washington was the heir apparent to the leadership role in the defense, and he has stepped front and center, including on Saturday with one of the biggest and most athletic plays of WVU’s 29-24 road win over Kansas.
West Virginia was clinging to a six-point 23-17 lead early in the third quarter, a precarious spot to find one’s self in on the road when the other team has the ball and has just put together three positive plays for 24 yards.
Now the Jayhawks were looking to go downfield as quarterback Carter Stanley threw deep. But Washington was all over the play.
High up he went ... no, he went higher than high, to snatch the interception.
Had Kansas gone down and scored a touchdown, momentum would have changed, as would have the lead, and who knows, for this Kansas team has a lean and hungry look to it.
What happened on the play?
“My coach always tells me to believe what I see,” were words he uttered a week earlier when with an interception at his fingertips he simply batted the ball away.
“I broke on the route and I didn’t believe, didn’t trust what I saw,” he said of that play last week. “I broke and got there faster than I thought I would. I made the safe play instead of going for the pick-six, which I know I could have gotten. I’m kind of disappointed it happened.”
This time he believed what he saw.
He read the route, then read the situation, baited the quarterback and moved on the throw.
“Man, I just did what the play call told me to do,” Washington said. “I made a play ... I trusted my teammates and made a play. I knew the safety had my back. The good Lord blessed me with some hops.”
So he went up on the trampoline and snatched away one of Kansas’ biggest chances for victory.
There were other plays — big plays — out of a defense that is growing before our eyes.
There was Dante Stills, who, with his brother, Darius, are terrorizing offensive linemen as they burst into the backfield time after time.
They set the tone on the game’s first play when they broke into the backfield and combined to stop running back Pooka Williams for no gain.
As the day unwound, Kansas’ Williams and Khalil Herbert, who were being touted as the best running back duo in the league, had just 115 yards combined. Two years earlier Herbert rushed for 291 yards against WVU.
And then there was Dylan Tonkery, who had himself a huge first-half sack to force a punt as he and Shea Campbell showed that two are better than one at MIKE linebacker.
But you sense, in the end, that this defense is going to look to Washington to make the big plays when the ball is in the air, and anyone who follows Big 12 football knows that’s where the football spends most of its time.
“In this league, you can’t ever be sleeping because the ball is going to come your way,” he said.
