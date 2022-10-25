Was win over Dukes step in the right direction?

It has been easy to dwell on the negative more often than not during this season of Marshall football, but Saturday’s performance at James Madison should give Thundering Herd fans plenty of positive things to think about as MU prepares for its homecoming game this week against Coastal Carolina.
Marshall went into the Dukes’ sold-out stadium last week and snatched a 26-12 victory from JMU – the Herd’s first win as a program in Sun Belt Conference play. It wasn’t just that MU notched a victory after a string of mostly sub-par performances dating back to a Sept. 10 win at Notre Dame, but how Marshall did it.
Simply put, the Thundering Herd defense put on one of its best performances in program history last week at JMU. That defense led the way and allowed the offense, which has been the main culprit in MU’s struggles this season, breathing room to figure some things out.
Marshall intercepted JMU a whopping four times – two by linebacker Charlie Gray with Micah Abraham and Andre Sam each grabbing one as well – and also recovered two Dukes fumbles.
Third downs? Forget about it. JMU had 17 opportunities to convert third-downs during Saturday’s game and was successful exactly zero times.
When was the last time MU had that kind of success stopping a team on third down? Go all the way back to the 2002 GMAC Bowl – Byron Leftwich’s last game in green and white – when the Herd did not allow a third-down conversion in 13 attempts against Louisville in a game where U of L coach John. L Smith announced to his team at halftime he was leaving the Cardinals for Michigan State.
Owen Porter, the Herd’s fan-favorite defensive lineman from Spring Valley High, was a man possessed against JMU with a team-high nine tackles (4.5 of those for a loss) to go with 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. That effort was enough for Porter to be named the SBC Defensive Player of the Week and get his name in the MU record book as the first football player in program history to win a weekly honor from the Sun Belt.
As a team, Marshall ranks among the best in the country on the defensive side of the ball. The Herd currently sits at No. 8 in the country in total defense, No. 11 in scoring defense, No. 5 in turnovers, No. 2 in interceptions and nobody in the nation is currently better than MU defensive coordinator Lance Guidry’s guys at defending third downs.
There is still a lot of football left to play in 2022, but if those trends hold this Marshall defense should go down as one of the best – if not the best – in school history.
While we’re at it let’s not let the defense get all the shine. Marshall’s offense has, for the most part, left a lot to be desired for long stretches of this season but as a group did what needed to be done in order to win at JMU.
Running back Khalan Laborn continued his ridiculously impressive season against the Dukes with 151 rushing yards and two more touchdowns to add to his total. For the season, Laborn now sits at 1,002 rushing yards through seven games. No player in school history – not Chris Parker, not Ahmad Bradshaw, not Devon Johnson – had ever hit the 1,000-yard milestone in seven games before Laborn did it this season. Laborn also joins Johnson as the only players in program history to run for 100 yards in seven consecutive games. He also has a touchdown in each of the first seven games this season – not quite a school record but staring down the eight-game streaks by Herd legends Bradshaw and Jackie Hunt before gunning for the top spot, a 10-game streak by Doug Chapman.
The offensive line has taken a beating from the fans and press this season, and rightfully so, but they were also improved as a group at JMU. Cam Fancher got the start at quarterback, and while he is still very much a work in progress it seemed as though preparing for the game with him as the starter helped his play. Yes, he threw two interceptions but he also made some important throws to extend drives as well as a 57-yard hookup with Corey Gammage for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Is Fancher going to win you some games with his arm? Probably not right now, but he has shown some improvement and as Saturday’s game at JMU proved when the Herd defense is playing the way it has recently Fancher can do enough to compete.
l l l
The calendars turn to November next week, which means its time to start looking at the remaining football schedule to figure out where the wins are going to come from in order to get Marshall eligible for a bowl game.
I know what you’re thinking. A bowl game? This Marshall team? A quick trip around a search engine will tell you that right now none of Sports Illustrated, Athlon, CBS and College Football News project the Thundering Herd as a bowl team. USA Today does, however, but has MU in the First Responder Bowl as an at-large bid taking on Baylor.
As it currently stands, Marshall has four wins. Two of those came against FCS opponents, so throw one of those out (a team can only count one FCS win toward bowl eligibility). As far as the bowl conversation is concerned, the Herd has three wins, which means MU needs to nab three more victories in its final five games.
That five-game run to determine the Herd’s bowl fate begins this weekend with SBC heavyweight Coastal Carolina coming to Huntington for homecoming. Marshall then visits Old Dominion, hosts Appalachian State and goes to Georgia Southern before closing the regular season on Nov. 26 at home against Georgia State.
Are there three wins left on that schedule for Marshall? I think that depends on which team shows up down the stretch. If the Herd plays like it did at JMU, running off five wins and sneaking into the SBC title game is a longshot but isn’t out of the question, and there certainly should be three wins along the way. If we see more of what was on display in MU’s most recent home game against Louisiana, then Marshall will be watching bowl games from the couch like you and me.
