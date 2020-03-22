Walking to a national championship

Since the arrival of WVU Tech in your community, you may have noticed some rather unusual but fast-looking “walkers” on the streets and trails around Raleigh County. But what you might not realize is just how special this group of athletes has become on the national scene, and the impact they are having on Golden Bear athletics. Please let me take a few minutes of your time to elaborate.
When I was hired in 2014, and coach Jeremy Bloom followed in 2015, the intentions were to revitalize the cross country program and subsequently start track and field at WVU Tech. It made obvious sense to put significant emphasis on building a distance running squad as the primary foundation. To reinforce that objective, both coach Bloom and I have significant backgrounds and successes in distance running and we were blessed with a location conducive to creating a mecca for endurance training!
While those plans and aspirations from 2015 for the running program have certainly come to fruition, a shining star “accidentally” arose who neither of us could have envisioned the day we joined forces! That shining star came to us in December of 2015, when a JV goalkeeper from the men’s soccer team sauntered into our office. Knowing that the NAIA has race walking as an event, that young man, Luke Jobson, declared that he was a race walker back home in Australia.
Once realizing that the training for race walking was similar to what we were already having significant success with for our distance runners, we were off and “walking.” Then, three months later, when Luke’s first race resulted in our first NAIA national qualification, we made the decision to grow this segment of our now renamed “Distance Squad.”
Since that spring, our race walkers have earned 16 NAIA All-America honors, seven of those by Jobson. Add to that the fact that recent graduate and current assistant coach AJ Gruttadauro is a U.S. Olympic trials qualifier in the 50k race walk, and you can readily see how successful our efforts have become.
So as we concluded last week’s NAIA Indoor National Track and Field Championships, it is not at all surprising that we now have our first-ever track and field national champion, while becoming known as “That Race Walking School” throughout the United States race walking community.
From the outset of last Friday’s 3,000-meter race walk at the NAIA Indoor Nationals in Brookings, S.D., senior Dan Nehnevaj from Vancouver, Wash., and South Portland, Maine, junior Steven Smith dominated the field, both recording massive personal best times. Nehnevaj brought home the championship in 12:09.95 and Smith was the runner-up spot in 12:16:35!
So as you travel around the area, and see these crazy-looking “walkers,” give them a shout and a well-earned “thumbs up.” They’ve earned it, and their numbers are growing!
Bruce Cox is the WVU Tech track and field director of operations and retired head coach