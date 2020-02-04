Walker getting his hands dirty at Concord

athens — The new football coach at Concord University ate a meal Monday morning with about 80 area citizens gathered for CU’s 41st annual Groundhog Day breakfast.
Before long, he had them “eating out of his hand.”
Dave Walker, a native of Pineville in Wyoming County, presented a message of competitiveness, delivered with doses of down-home humor, to attendees at the breakfast, held in the Pais Fellowship Hall of University Point.
Walker was introduced as the Grand Groundhog Watcher for 2020 during the breakfast, held on Monday because Groundhog Day fell on a Sunday this year.
He told media members after the event, “I’ve been asked to do a lot of things over the years, but to be the ‘groundhog watcher’ is — a first.”
“I was wondering if I was going to have to hold a real groundhog or not, so I wasn’t sure if I needed to go get some gloves. But I was excited. I’m a big fan of the movie ‘Groundhog Day’.”
As a result of his appearance, he said that members of the public “get to put a face with a name. Now they get an opportunity to see me and ask me some questions. I’m excited to be here, and hopefully we’ll have a great relationship (with the fans).”
After winning eight high school state football championships as the coach at Martinsburg High School, Walker took the CU coaching position on Dec. 23. He was introduced at the breakfast by Concord Director of Athletics Kevin Garrett, also a Pineville native.
In his previous prep coaching career, Walker said, “I’ve been blessed to have multiple Division I guys, All-Americans, this and that. I’ve surrounded myself with good people.
“It got to the point, for me, that I needed a new challenge. … I just felt like this was going to be a great opportunity, and I think we can build something special here.”
“We’re going to get this thing going,” he said about the Concord football program. “We’re going to build something special, that all of you can be proud of, and we’re going to do it the right way.”
Starting that building process with recruiting, he didn’t have to introduce himself to many local coaches. As the winningest high school football coach in West Virginia history, including the last 56 games that Martinsburg has played, his reputation preceded him.
“I know just about all of the high school coaches,” he said. “I’ve been (coaching) a long time, so I’ve got a relationship with a lot of people already. The transition’s really been pretty easy, that part of it.”
“I think we’ve got some really great players, and we’re going to continue to recruit,” he said. “We feel like we’re really just getting started. We’re a little bit behind the game, because I got here a little bit late, but I think we’ve made up a lot of ground. We’re going to continue to recruit, to bring in the best guys.”
He said, “I’ve had guys tell me that 25 or 30 years ago, you could just go to McDowell County, Wyoming County, Raleigh County, Mercer County, and recruit there and you’d have all the talent you needed.
“Well, that’s not the case anymore. There’s not as many kids here as there used to be,” he said, citing out-migration due to changes in the local economy. “We still want our heart and soul to be local, but we’re going to have to go and get our arms and legs elsewhere.
“We want to continue to bring great players in here. We want great players that are of good character, who are going to graduate, and are going to help us win a lot of games. That’s our goal.”
“We’ve been on the ground, getting into multiple schools,” he reported. “We’ve brought in hundreds of players on campus.”
In addition to recruiting current high school students, Walker said he is open to bringing in some players transferring in from other colleges or universities — but with a caveat.
“I want somebody who’s going to fit Concord,” he said. “I think everyone deserves a second chance, don’t get me wrong, but it’s got to be the right fit for us. We will try to bring the best talent we can bring, regardless.”
He told the crowd that he was “shocked” by what he saw of some of Concord’s current players.
“We have to get stronger. We are weak,” he said. “My high school football team is stronger than the team we currently have here. … We’ve got some good fast guys; we’ve got some good skill kids. But up front, we’re really week. We’ve just got to get bigger, faster and stronger.”
“We’ve got to develop the guys we have. They’ve got to put in the time, they’ve got to work harder. And we’ve got to recruit better, and recruit guys that are bigger, faster, stronger. It’s pretty much that simple.”
“I think we can be very successful this fall. I’m not one of those guys who are going to say, ‘Well, give me three years … .’ I’ve won 56 in a row. I’m not planning on losing, all right?
“I’m realistic. We’ve got some work to do, as you know … but I have high expectations for this fall. I think we have good guys here; they just need to be developed. I think if we bring in some good guys, we can be very, very competitive in the first year. That’s my goal.”