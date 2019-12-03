Voters not swayed by No. 1 RPI

morgantown — Exactly what does West Virginia have to do to crack the Top 25 in the men’s basketball polls this year?
Go undefeated? CHECK!
Win a tournament? CHECK!
Go on the road and beat an ACC team? CHECK!
Have a star player? CHECK!
Yeah, the Mountaineers look like they pass the test with a 7-0 record, winning the Cancun Challenge, winning at Pitt and have a 5-star recruit in Oscar Tshiebwe.
Yet, when the latest polls came out on Monday, they were snubbed by both Associated Press and the Coaches Poll, being found only among others receiving votes.
That’s like being Tom Steyer in the Democratic presidential polls.
You would’ve thought winning games in three days over Northern Iowa, Wichita State and 5-2 Rhode Island would catch someone’s eye.
Certainly the poll was on the minds of the team after beating Rhode Island, 86-81, on Monday night.
Huggins was asked his thoughts on the poll right after the Rhode Island game ended and before the new polls were released.
“I’d be happy for (the players), because that’s what they want but at this point in time I could really care less,” Huggins said. “We’ve been really good (in the past) and we weren’t ranked as high as we should be and we were not very good and we were ranked higher than we should be, so ... I just understand from scouring the paper that we were No. 1 in RPI.”
Of course, Huggins is right.
The first poll in December means nothing when you consider that this is a sport that stretches far into March and has a tournament to decide its champion.
But the polls serve an important function that goes even beyond keeping those companies that manufacture those foam “We’re No. 1!” fingers in business.
The networks like to put on games between highly ranked teams. The committee that picks the tournament field is like everyone else when it comes to picking at-large teams and seeding the tournament.
A high poll ranking raises recognition of a team’s accomplishments.
What’s more, it helps a team’s morale.
It’s far better for a player’s girlfriend to introduce her boyfriend to her parents as someone who plays for the No. 15 team in the country as compared to saying he plays for a team also receiving votes in the AP Poll.
“For sure I think we’re a Top 25 team, but honestly I could care less if we get ranked, as long as we keep winning games,” said senior guard Jermaine Haley. “I think this next game for us in New York City is a really big game.”
Again, there’s nothing like playing and winning in the basketball mecca that is Madison Square Garden, as WVU will do Saturday at noon against one of the city’s legendary programs, St. John’s.
It will give a spotlight for Tshiebwe and Derek Culver to become names known around the country and, with them, for fans — and poll voters — to know that Huggins has himself a team that is going to make people forget last year’s 15-21 team that did not make either the NCAA Tournament or the NIT.
The problem WVU is facing now is that it is not beating teams badly enough.
The Mountaineers have taken double-figure leads on teams but failed to bury them when they could have, allowing them to fight back into games and make the final margin unimpressive.
“We haven’t put anyone away,” Huggins said. “It’s a culture. We got so many guys in so many different places right now, but I think we’re going to get there because they are really good guys. They aren’t going to fight you on it. It’s a matter of continuing to work on it.”
