GLENVILLE — James "Jim" Hamrick and the late Willie Marshall were among four individuals inducted into the Glenville State University Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame during the annual Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony on Friday, July 29. The banquet celebrated the 2021 class of inductees. The formal induction ceremony had been delayed due to Covid-19.
Hamrick has worked in education throughout West Virginia for 60 years and still serves as a member of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) Board of Review.
"I was from the Meadow Bridge area, and I didn't even know where Glenville was," Hamrick said in a GSU press release. "But I found out quickly. I played on a summertime independent basketball team and Glenville had a team, too. Two Glenville players — Bob "Hooks" Hardman and Tex Gainer — found me and knew I was going to leave WVU and they wanted to show me Glenville State.
"We went to the Lilly Gym and setting on the steps was Coach Carlos Ratliff. After Coach Ratliff and I talked, I knew I was going to come to Glenville."
While a student at Glenville State, he was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, Kappa Sigma Kappa, G Club, Varsity Club, was treasurer of the student council, junior class vice president, and was on the campus newspaper staff. He was a member of the Pioneer football, basketball and baseball teams. In 1957, he graduated from Glenville State with a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics, physical education, health and driver’s education. After graduating from Glenville, he earned his masters of arts degree from West Virginia University in 1966.
Hamrick served as a math teacher and coach at four West Virginia high schools (Meadow Bridge, Rainelle, Clendenin and Herbert Hoover) for 16 years, was principal at Clendenin Junior High School for 18 years, served at the executive secretary of the WVSSAC for four years, and has been a substitute teacher for 22 years.
Throughout his career, Hamrick has been heavily involved in sports championships, education and service to his alma mater. He served as the lead teacher for Marshall University’s Student Teachers, served as chairman of the Glenville State College Board of Advisors and received a presidential citation for his leadership in 2000 from former President Thomas Powell, served on the National Federation of State High School Association Track Committee for two terms (he is the only West Virginian to have served on this committee), served as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national track meet director for three years, has served as the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference track meet director for six years, served the WVSSAC as both the state track meet director and state boys basketball tournament director, and served as WVSSAC official for football, basketball, baseball and track and field.
"I would still recommend that any parent send their kids to Glenville State," said Hamrick. "There's a lot of problems out in the world, and a lot of them are not in Glenville. It's a pretty good place to send your kids or grandkids."
Outside of his life as an educator, Hamrick has continued to be a competitive runner and golfer throughout his years. The 88-year-old has competed in over 20 marathons, and still holds the record for runners over 60 with a time of 1:54 in the 15-mile Charleston Distance Run.
Originally of Spring Dale and a graduate of Meadow Bridge High School, he currently resides on his family's farm in Glenville.
Marshall, who was inducted posthumously, was a native of Oak Hill. He attended Collins High School through his junior year, and then was awarded a scholarship to Greenbrier Military School for his senior year before coming to Glenville State.
While a student at Glenville State, he was a member of the Pioneer football team. In 1973, he was named first-team all-WVIAC for defensive ends, was a member of the 1973 national runner-up team, and was a three-year starter during Pioneer football’s "Golden Age." In 1977, he graduated with his bachelor of arts degree in social studies education.
After his graduation from Glenville, he served as a teacher at Fayetteville High School from 1978-2012 until his retirement. During his time, he served as an assistant coach for football, basketball and track and field.
Marshall was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he was involved in jail ministries, filled in for his pastor, was head of the Awana program, traveled to nursing homes and delivered meals on holidays. He was very strong in his faith and believed that he needed to help anyone he could.
He and his wife, Karen, have one daughter, Jennifer Harper, and two grandchildren, Mark and Stephanie. In addition to his family, several of Marshall's church friends were on hand at induction ceremony as well.
"I would like to thank everyone who had a part in selecting my father for the Hall of Fame," Harper said accepting the induction on her father's behalf. "In my eyes, he was a great man. I know he's looking down on us and that he is honored that his actions are remembered and that he would graciously accept this honor."
The 2021 induction class also includes Janet (James) Bailey and Cheryl (Stout) McHugh.
The Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 2001 through the generosity of the late Curtis Elam, a 1949 Glenville State graduate. Hall of Fame member plaques are displayed in the Waco Center.
