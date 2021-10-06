What began as a footnote and minor annoyance for first-year Marshall football coach Charles Huff snowballed into a full-blown crisis last Saturday.
Fumbles, and really turnovers in general, had been a problem for the Thundering Herd through the first month of the season, but last week against Middle Tennessee it went to another level as Marshall lost four fumbles and threw two interceptions (and also had a punt blocked) in a game the Herd only lost by six points. Huff mentioned not being happy with how the Herd was handling the ball early in the season, and on Saturday it came back to bite them in a big way.
“Obviously you all could see the issue — Ray Charles could see the issue — that happened Saturday night,” Huff said Tuesday during his weekly press conference in Huntington. “We’ve got to find a way to eliminate the turnovers. It’s been something that has been happening since the first game of the year. We’ve gotten away with it in multiple games and now it’s catching up to us. Sometimes it takes a failure to learn.”
Redshirt freshman running back Rasheen Ali, who currently leads the nation in scoring and rushing touchdowns, fumbled twice against the Blue Raiders. Fellow running backs Sheldon Evans and Knowledge McDaniel also each fumbled once. Quarterback Grant Wells threw two bad interceptions in the loss as well. McDaniel’s fumble came inside the Middle Tennessee 10-yard line as Marshall closed in on making it a one-score game at the time. Instead, the Blue Raiders’ Reed Blankenship scooped up the loose ball and ran 91-yards untouched for Middle Tennessee’s only points of the second half — points that ended up being the difference between a win and a loss for Marshall.
“I talked to the team and told them we had six turnovers and a blocked punt and we were still less than a half a yard away from having an opportunity to go win the game,” Huff said. “How great can we be if we stop beating ourselves?”
Those turnovers are killing drives and taking points off the board from what has otherwise been one of the best offenses in the nation this season. Marshall currently ranks seventh in the country in passing offense (370.4 yards per game) and fourth in total offense (540.6 yards per game.
The other side of that is the Thundering Herd has lost seven fumbles this season -- tied with South Carolina for 128th in the country — and thrown eight interceptions. Only Arizona, Southern Miss and Florida State -- three of the worst teams in the country this season with a combined record of 2-12 this season (with one of those wins coming against FCS Grambling) — have thrown the ball to the other team more than Marshall’s so far quarterbacks in 2021.
“The first thing you’ve got to do to score is hold the ball,” Wells said Tuesday morning. “We’ve got to eliminate the turnovers. It’s embarrassing the amount of turnovers we’re putting up. Obviously last week there was weather and everything, but that’s not an excuse. When you look at the amount of yards and the offensive numbers you see out there, it really means nothing when you don’t have the ball.
“You can’t lose confidence. We play our best as an offensive unit when we’re confident -- when we’re rolling and playing fast. When you lose one of those things, that’s when things start to go downhill.”
l l l
For a team that turned the ball over six times and had a punt blocked last week, the Marshall defense still held its own — especially in the second half against Middle Tennessee.
The Blue Raiders scored just 13 points off the six turnovers, and seven of those came on Blankenship’s long fumble return for a touchdown in the third quarter.
The Herd held Middle Tennessee to just 303 yards of total offense, though several big plays in the first half that turned into touchdowns didn’t help that number. The Blue Raiders were forced to punt five times and went just 6 of 15 on third-down attempts. Not a perfect effort, far from it in fact, but the Marshall defense kept hope alive time and again down the stretch last week as the offense attempted to play catch-up with Middle Tennessee.
“I thought our defense played well enough for us to win the game, especially in the second half,” Huff said. “We kept turning it over, then they’d come out and get a stop.
“I think our defense is starting to play the style of defense that we all expected. It takes time. I’m not by any means making excuses for it, but it takes time. I think we’re starting to play the type of defense that we expect our guys to play.”