A pair of players from West Virginia and Marshall universities were honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Monday.
WVU forward Oscar Tshiebwe was named a NABC District 8 first-teamer. The 6-foot-9, 258-pound freshman led the Mountaineers with 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The rebound total was second in the Big 12 behind Kansas center Udoka Azubuike.
Tshiebwe was a second-team All-Big 12 selection. He was also named to the all-newcomer team and was joined by teammate Miles McBride on the all-freshman team.
Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey was honored as a District 11 second-teamer. The 6-5, 185-pound sophomore led the Thundering Herd at 16.4 points and 4.2 assists per game and was second at 5.0 rebounds.
Kinsey was named an All-Conference USA second-teamer.