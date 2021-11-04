The offenses will be in the spotlight Saturday when Marshall visits Florida Atlantic with the Thundering Herd owning the No. 3 offense in Conference USA and FAU just behind them at No. 4.
For Marshall, that means the Herd defense has a tough task on its hands when it comes to shutting down an FAU group that is averaging 30.3 points per game so far this season.
The Owls, like Marshall, have been inconsistent at times but when it clicks FAU is a very dangerous team. That all starts with quarterback N’Kosi Perry, a Miami transfer who won the starting job in Boca Raton this season.
Perry has a fairly accurate arm and a solid stable of receivers to work with, averaging 230.6 passing yards per game with 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions and he can also hurt you with his legs in multiple ways. Perry is quick enough to step up and run when needed, but also uses that athleticism to make defenders miss in the backfield, which opens up the play and forces those second and third level defenders into action.
That is different than what Marshall saw across the line of scrimmage in last week’s 38-0 win against Florida International, when FIU quarterback Max Bortenschlager was more of a strong-arm type quarterback who did not move around much.
“Last week was probably the opposite because they had a quarterback with a really strong arm who was not as mobile,” first-year Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “So you could probably get away with a little less rush-lane discipline. This week you can’t do that. You’ve got to cage this guy with respect to the understanding that, ‘I may not get a sack, but I’ve got to be where I’m supposed to be so that someone else can create pressure.’ If we don’t, he has got the ability to make some plays with his legs and create. Guys like Sam, who probably have a better opportunity with a little bit of freedom, if that makes sense, have got to really play disciplined. You can play hard, and you can play physical and you can play with intensity, but you’ve got to play disciplined.”
Marshall’s defensive line has been especially good in recent weeks, but in facing Perry on Saturday will have to continue to step their game up to meet the challenges in front of them.
“You may beat the guy, but if you’re not in the right spot or he’s able to step up now he’s going to put pressure on our coverage because the linebacker and DBs are in a dilemma,” Huff said. “‘Do I come up and tackle the guy, or do I stay in coverage?’ Our d-line’s discipline is going to be huge.”
Against FAU this week, a particular point of emphasis for the Marshall defensive line will be to get a good push on the Owls’ offensive line to allow the Herd to hit Perry early and often.
“He makes decisions pretty well and he’s athletic, so I feel like if we can just hit him early and get him off his mark, we can get into his head,” redshirt sophomore defensive end Sam Burton said of Perry.
Fellow Marshall defensive lineman T.J. Johnson agreed with Burton.
“It’s very important to really just get in his face and get knock backs as a D-line,” Johnson said. “In our D-line room we say the team goes as we go. We really emphasize and believe that, so it’s a big week for us. Every week (is important), but especially this week because of how dynamic this offense is and what they do. We’re very focused on being physical and disciplined.”
Burton is one of 20 players on the Marshall roster who played their high school ball in the state of Florida, but of that group he is the only one actually from Boca Raton.
A standout at Spanish River Community High less than five miles from FAU’s campus, Burton said the Owls previous coaching staff showed little interest in him during recruiting. He attended camps at FAU and the coaches visited his school on a few occassions, Burton said, but ultimately the Owls never pulled the trigger.
Burton was a two-star recruit in the Class of 2018 coming out of high school according to 247Sports, with offers from Marshall, UMass, Bethune-Cookman and Central Connecticut State.
Not getting an offer from his hometown team, however, is not what motivates Burton. He said it’s always a big game when Marshall and FAU get together because more often than not they are two of the best teams in Conference USA. That’s the case again this season, with the winner of Saturday’s game maintaining control of its own destiny in the C-USA East Division race.
Getting to be a part of that, in front of family and friends from back home in Florida, is what motivates him.
“I’ve got a lot of people coming — a lot of friends and family coming to watch me play,” Burton said. “I always love going down there to play.
“I’m always looking forward to this game because (FAU is) usually one of the better teams in the conference. It’s going to come down to this game and these later games in the conference.”