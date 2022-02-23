Marshall has a tall task on its hands as the Thundering Herd aims for a third consecutive road win on Thursday.
MU visits Middle Tennessee (7 p.m. streaming on ESPN+) with its sights set on keeping its momentum going in a positive direction, but the Blue Raiders are no pushovers.
Middle blasted UTEP on Monday 77-59 for its 20th win of the season and improved its Conference USA record to 11-3. Of those 20 wins, the Blue Raiders are a perfect 13-0 at home so far this season with all seven of their losses coming away from Murfreesboro.
The last time the Herd (11-17, 4-11 C-USA) met Middle, Marshall saw a four-point lead with 1:04 to play in the game evaporate as the Blue Raiders slipped out of Huntington with an 81-79 win. MU followed that loss with an upset-win against UAB, but stumbled again before its recent run of three victories in the last four games.
MU led comfortably early in its last game at Southern Miss before having to hold off the Golden Eagles down the stretch when a 20-point halftime lead was trimmed to single-digits. Marshall has produced more positive results in recent weeks than it had in a long time, but its most recent half was one to forget.
Now with another shot at Middle Tennessee, Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said he hopes his team can get up for this game and play better than it did down the stretch in Hattiesburg on Monday.
“I hope, but we can’t play the same second half we played tonight,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said. “We’re not going to beat that team.”
The Blue Raiders come into Thursday’s game on a six-game win streak led by a trio of talented guards.
Green Bay transfer Josh Jefferson leads Middle in scoring at 15 points per game and is hitting 38 percent of his 3-pointers.
Murfreesboro native Donovan Sims averages 11 points per game and leads the team with 74 assists, while 6-foot-5 sophomore Eli Lawrence averages 10.3 points per game. Like Jefferson, both Sims and Lawrence are strong shooters from distance with 3-point averages above 30 percent.
“We have just got to lock down and keep focused,” D’Antoni said. “Just stay fundamental. Sometimes we make plays, and I don’t know where they come from. They’re way out of what we do.”
D’Antoni said those lapses have hurt Marshall at inopportune times throughout the season, and he’s all out of ideas on how to fix it. The Herd was fortunate to overcome those moments at Southern Miss, now it’s up to the players to stick to the game plan and play the Herd’s style of basketball.
“Instead of staying in our stuff – keeping it simple, moving the basketball, staying solid, taking good shots when we’ve got them (then) go down and play our stuff defensively – all of a sudden we just get out of character, and boy if I could put my finger on it, it would really help,” D’Antoni said. “But it’s in their hands. They’re the ones who have to do this. Hopefully we’ll get that done before we get into the tournament.”