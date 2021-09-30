Thundering Herd looks to eliminate fourth quarter collapses

In each of Marshall’s last two games, the Thundering Herd has watched leads evaporate in the fourth quarter on their way to eventual losses.
It would be easy to point to conditioning and say that Marshall, and especially its defense, looked tired in those fourth quarters, but first-year MU head coach Charles Huff does not think that is the case.
“I know everyone who sits in the stands or watches on TV says we’re tired in the fourth quarter,” Huff said. “I don’t necessarily see that.”
What Huff did see was a football team that was mentally drained from the ebbs and flows of the game. When it was going well, the Herd was riding high. When faced with some adversity late in games, Marshall was unable to answer the call.
“I know what physically tired looks like — guys with hands on hips, guys taking a knee, guys cramping, guys with just no energy,” Huff said. “The last two games, we’ve been emotionally tired. When you play in these types of games, there are highs and lows. When you have those highs and lows you have to be able to control your emotional conditioning, as well as physical conditioning.
“Our players did a really good job with their effort. We have to figure out how to close out games. There are a lot of positives we can take from that (App State) game, but a lot of things we need to get cleaned up. We’ve addressed it.”
Two weeks ago, Marshall led East Carolina 38-21 going into the fourth quarter before ECU rallied for 21 unanswered points in a 42-38 win for the Pirates in Huntington. Last Thursday, the Thundering Herd led 30-21 going into the final quarter at Appalachian State before the Mountaineers reeled off 10 unanswered points to nab a 31-30 win in Boone.
Finishing, it seems, is something Marshall needs to learn how to do. This is something not lost on the Thundering Herd players. Senior center Alex Mollette, a veteran on this Marshall team and one of the team’s leaders, said as much.
“One of our main focus is to finish in the fourth quarter,” Mollette said. “We haven’t in the last two games. That’s tough. We take so much pride in that.”
What Marshall can’t do, according to Mollette, is spend much time worrying about the past. He said the Herd needs to take the lessons learned in those losses and apply them going forward.
“We have to turn the page and go forward,” Mollette said. “Coach Huff does a good job teaching us how to learn from our mistakes.”
l l l
Even with the consecutive losses, Marshall’s offense still ranks among the best in the country with a trip to take on Middle Tennessee set for Saturday as the Herd opens the Conference USA portion of its schedule (7 p.m., Stadium).
The Thundering Herd, led by quarterback Grant Wells and redshirt freshman running back Rasheen Ali, ranks fourth in the nation currently at 552.8 yards per game. Middle Tennessee’s defense has not been great so far this season, but the Blue Raiders do have some safeties who could pose problems for Marshall.
Middle’s top three leading tacklers are all safeties, but they don’t get all of their work done in the defensive secondary.
“Their safeties are very good players,” Mollette said. “They’re good tacklers. They can find their way into the box. They’re just good overall players. Looking at it from the outside, you think maybe the ball gets to the secondary a lot, but that’s not the case. Their safeties can be downhill or they can cover.”
The Blue Raiders’ leading tackler is senior Reed Blankenship, who has 39 tackles (with three for a loss) so far in 2021. Blankenship has been a fixture in Middle’s secondary for years.
“Reed Blankenship has been here as long as I have,” Mollette said. “We were playing against each other in 2017 and I thought he was a senior then.”
Junior Gregory Grate is second on the team with 31 tackles while redshirt sophomore Teldrick Ross is third at 27 tackles. Ross also has a fumble recovery and an interception.
"Their defense is really consistent," Huff said. "They don't have many busts. You don't see too many guys running down the field."