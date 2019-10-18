Thundering Herd in Boca Raton tonight to face Owls

Thanks to a loss at Middle Tennessee to start the Conference USA schedule, Marshall has plenty to play for each week through the rest of the season.
A second league loss would likely be insurmountable in the Thundering Herd’s quest to play for the C-USA championship, particularly against tonight’s opponent, Florida Atlantic. The Owls are undefeated in conference play.
But FAU has lots of motivation, too. Marshall is 5-1 all-time against the Owls, a record they would love to improve on. Add to that last year’s 31-7 FAU loss in Huntington, and the Owls should be even more inspired.
Marshall (3-3, 1-1 C-USA) will be in Boca Raton for its second Friday game of the season. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. with CBS Sports Network televising.
FAU’s only win in the series came in 2017, when Devin Singletary ran for 203 yards and a touchdown and added a 60-yard TD reception in a narrow 30-25 game.
The Herd rebounded last season, limiting the Owls to 119 yards and no touchdowns on the ground. Singletary finished with 39 yards on 16 carries as Marshall rolled to the 24-point win.
Singletary is gone, now playing for the Buffalo Bills.
That doesn’t mean Marshall coach Doc Holliday suspects FAU (4-2, 2-0) has taken a step back.
“Any time you play FAU or FIU or any south Florida team, you know they’re surrounded by great athletes,” Holliday said. “They have a bunch of guys who can run, catch and tackle in space and do all of those things. It will be a great challenge for us and I know we have a lot of Florida guys who are looking forward to going down and playing that game.”
Holliday has always recruited Florida players in a coaching career that stretches more than 30 years. His current roster at Marshall is no different.
“I like those kids. They like football and they’re tough,” Holliday said. “There are some awfully good players down there and Marshall has always had athletes from Florida. Everywhere I’ve been, we’ve had guys from the state of Florida that have helped us win games.”
Still, as Holliday has often stated, going to Florida is regarded as a business trip, and there is definitely business to attend to.
“They’re smart guys … they know what’s out there,” Holliday said. “I don’t want them to think about anything other than finding a way to win one more game. Let’s forget about all of that other stuff. Let’s prepare, get on a plane to FAU and try to be 1-0 again. Just go prepare every week and winning takes care of itself. ... In this conference, every week is important and is a championship game, so to speak.
“Our kids just have to focus on learning from what we did last week and getting better. If we can do that every week, then at the end, we’ll look up and see where we are. We can’t get ahead of ourselves. We have to worry about FAU and finding a way to win that game.”
The Herd, which also played at Boise State on a Friday, has one more Friday game this season. That’s Nov. 15 at home against Louisiana Tech, one night after the annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony honoring the football players, staff, supporters and flight crew who died in the Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash.
