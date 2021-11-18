There are not many soft spots in the non-conference schedule for the Marshall men’s basketball team, with what should be a challenging stretch for the Thundering Herd opening Thursday with a visit from Campbell.
Marshall so far has survived physical game to beat a good Wright State team and won convincingly against NAIA Milligan for a 2-0 start, but the Camels are no pushovers.
Campbell (2—1) was picked to win the Big South’s North Division with 20 of 26 first—place votes and has shown why so far on the court. The Camels opened the season with an 85—50 win against William Peace then snuck past Hartford 68—67. Last time out, they went into Cameron Indoor Arena and challenged Duke, eventually losing 67—56.
Herd coach Dan D’Antoni said he is well aware of what Campbell has accomplished so far this season. He didn’t have much choice in the matter.
“I go over to (Marshall radio broadcaster Steve) Cotton, and the first thing he says is, ‘You know, they gave Duke all they wanted?’” D’Antoni said. “I walk over here, ‘You know, they gave Duke all they wanted?’ OK, I got it. We’ll see. They’re a good ballclub and they’re an established program in their conference.
“They expect to go up against anybody in the country. If you can go into Duke and feel good about going in there and thinking you should win, then you feel pretty good about your program.”
Campbell comes into Thursday’s game (7 p.m., streaming on ESPN+) with three players averaging double—figures in scoring. That group is led by junior forward Jesus Carralero at 13.7 points per game, with senior guard Ricky Clemons at 11.7 ppg and senior swingman Cedric Henderson at 11.0 ppg. Henderson leads the team on the glass at 8.7 rebounds per game.
Against Duke, Clemons and Henderson each scored 18 in the loss to the Blue Devils.
“We take them one at a time, so obviously I’m not going to look past Campbell,” D’Antoni said. “You better not, because they’ll come in here and bust your tail.”
Marshall, meanwhile, comes into Thursday’s game at the Cam Henderson Center with its best player on a roll. Taevion Kinsey is averaging 21.5 points, 5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game to lead the Herd in its so—far unblemished start to the season.
Kinsey is not the only one playing well for Marshall right now. Sophomore forward Obinna Anochili—Killen is averaging 11.5 points per game and leads the team at 7.5 rebounds per game. Junior guard Andrew Taylor, now the team’s starting point guard and primary ball—handler, also averages 11.5 points per game, but he has had to work for it. Taylor’s performance during summer workouts and preseason camp set expectations high for the Corbin, Kentucky native and in two games his shot has not been as advertised. In those two games, Taylor has hit on just 4 of 18 3—point attempts (22 percent) and is 9 of 28 overall from the field (32 percent).
“We’ve got to get Andrew making his shot again,” D’Antoni said. “He didn’t miss any shots for the first two months (of practice), now he can’t get one in. That happens sometimes. Shooting will do that to you.”
l l l
Marshall’s win against Milligan moved D’Antoni into second on the program’s all-time wins list, bringing him to 130 victories during his time on the sidelines in Huntington.
D’Antoni, who has been at Marshall since the 2014—2015 season, passed Rick Huckaby on that list and now trails only Cam Henderson — the man Marshall’s basketball arena is named for. Henderson, who in addition to coaching the MU football team was also the school’s basketball coach from 1935 through 1955, won 362 games at Marshall.
Henderson (521) and D’Antoni (229) are also No. 1 and No. 2 when it comes to most games coached for MU.