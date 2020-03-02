morgantown — As he stood behind the podium at the pregame press conference in honor of the retirement of his No. 44 West Virginia uniform number, the gold sparkled on the new ring Rod Thorn was wearing.
Wearing proudly, we might add.
It was, he noted, his Hall of Fame ring, and that is something to be proud of.
Thorn, of course, was a great college player, a very good NBA player, and then an executive whose greatest skill of all was in the area of talent evaluation.
After all, his greatest fame came through the playing abilities of someone else, a guy named Jordan … first name Michael.
See Rod Thorn was the man who drafted Jordan for the Chicago Bulls … but here’s the funny thing about that.
It’s been told over and over how he got Jordan with the third pick in the 1984 draft and changed history, how Thorn called Portland, who had the first pick, to see who they were taking and was told they were going to take Sam Bowie, a 7-footer out of Kentucky if he passed his physical.
Bowie was recovering from a broken leg, so it wasn’t a guarantee.
Houston had its eyes on Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon, who was part of Phi Jamma Slamma at the University of Houston and destined to become a Hall of Fame player.
In those days, NBA basketball was different than it is now.
Big men ruled the roost.
They were gold … Chamberlain, Alcindor, Russell. It was a big man’s game.
No more. Today, Thorn noted, there are very few low post players. It’s a 3-point game, a transition game, a game without really any variety in the way they play.
“I wish there were more variance in the way we play the game,” Thorn said.
Its evolution brought about by the 24-second shot clock — which Thorn mournfully rued they didn’t have in his day to take advantage of the two-handed jump shot he perfected from deep.
Just before the draft, Thorn checked back in with Portland to see if Bowie had passed his physical, so he knew they would take him. Olajuwon would go to Houston and that would leave him North Carolina’s Jordan.
But here’s the thing Thorn admitted in the midst of this press conference.
“If we had had the first pick in that draft I would have taken Olajuwon,” he said.
And had he done that, who knows how history would have changed.
This draft talk led to maybe the most interesting question of all. As a Hall of Fame evaluator of talent, hypothetically speaking, had Michael Jordan, Jerry West, Oscar Robinson and Kobe Bryant — all shooting guards — come out together in the same draft and he had the first pick, which one would he pick?
He laughed.
“With all due respect, Michael,” he said.
Not that there is any wrong answer to that question.
Thorn was the middle man in the Golden Age of West Virginia basketball, coming out of Princeton to play at WVU between Hot Rod Hundley and West, his number now making that a threesome of retired basketball numbers.
He came in as a freshman during West’s senior year, right after WVU had gone to the NCAA finals and lost to California. At that time, freshmen could not play with the varsity so he got to see West up close and personal by scrimmaging against him in practice with a really good freshman team of his own.
“Jerry was a great player,” Thorn said, not unexpectedly. “He had great hand-eye coordination and those long arms. He was a cut above.”
Just what did Thorn look for in drafting players.
“No. 1, physical talent,” he said. “No. 2, a feel for basketball, a smart player. No. 3, heart and great toughness.”
It sounds like he was describing Jordan. And West. And maybe every great player ever to play the game.
Thorn’s best “draft,” however, came when he and NBA assistant commissioner Russ Granik were charged with putting together the 1992 Olympic “Dream Team,” which was the first to include NBA players and which dominated the Games.
Talk about teams, try this one on:
Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson, Clyde Drexler, Scottie Pippen, Chris Mullin, and Christian Laettner.
Those Olympics, Thorn pointed out, changed the NBA.
“It created the growth of basketball around the world and now there are more than 100 international players in the NBA,” he said.
He could have mentioned the effect it has had on college basketball, too, with not only an international influx of players but with the game-changing to more of a European style of play.
All this came from a man who came along in another era, a man who almost wound up first in medical school and then, after his NBA playing career ended, in law school.
“That was the plan, to go to law school at the University of Washington, but I got a call from Kevin Loughery, who was coaching the New York Nets, offering an assistant coaching job.”
He talked it over with his wife.
“She thought I was crazy,” he admitted. “But she agreed if I really wanted to do it, to go do it.”
And today he wears a Hall of Fame ring because of that decision.
