Coming off a heartbreaking last-minute loss last week at Akron, Marshall was staring down another defeat early in its game Saturday against visiting Duquesne.
The Thundering Herd trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half against the Dukes and missed its first 15 attempts on 3-pointers, but this time Marshall found a way to win.
MU (5-3) closed the first half on a 15-5 run to cut Duqesne’s lead to just seven points at the break, then came out of the locker room riding that momentum. Once Obinna Anochili-Killen hit the team’s first 3-pointer of the game with 13:33 to play, the shots really started to fall for the Herd. A Marko Sarenac 3-point less than three minute later gave Marshall its first lead of the contest.
Neither team led by more than six points the rest of the game, with the Herd and Dukes exchanging the lead down the stretch. Down by two points with time running out, MU’s Andy Taylor — whose missed shot and late foul were the difference in the loss at Akron — took a short pass from Taevion Kinsey, pump-faked a Duquesne defender into the air, stepped to the side and drained the game-winning 3-pointer for Marshall with 10 seconds to play.
The result, obviously, is what the Herd wanted but another night of poor 3-point shooting early in the game drew MU coach Dan D’Antoni’s attention.
D’Antoni made some changes to Marshall’s starting lineup and playing rotations during the Duquesne game and said he thinks those change might have thrown off the offensive rhythm early in the game. Once they started to settle down, the ball started finding the bottom of the net.
“Obviously a slow start – 0 for 15 (on 3-pointers),” D’Antoni said. “I don’t know for sure but I’m going to attribute it to the lineup change. We don’t have a rhythm in our offense early and it got better as the game went on.
“I think it’s going to get better and better. We’ve got more shooters on the floor and as they get used to the minutes they play and the rhythm of the rotation they’re coming in they’ll get better at it. We didn’t get hurt on the boards and I thought our athleticism showed.”
Slow starts aren’t really anything new for this Marshall team, however. The Herd has had to dig out of holes several times already this season, but it helps having a player like Kinsey leading the charge when the team needs points. Kinsey currently leads Conference USA at 21.3 points per game and scored a team-high 21 points in the win Saturday against the Dukes.
Kinsey said the team’s mentality allowed it get back in that game after falling behind, and once he was able to start getting other players involved in the offense the Herd found a rhythm it was able to ride to the win.
“We’ve got a never-quit mentality, and a never-quit mentality takes you a long way,” Kinsey said. “Especially with the team we have and the type of fight we have. We went out there and they were beating us bad in the first half. We kind of had to wake up – you know how we get down – but we came out the second half and everybody shot like the first half didn’t happen.
When you start moving the ball and everybody starts touching the ball, shots start to go in. We played as a team in that game.”
Marshall returns to action Wednesday at home against NAIA Bluefield University. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.